Giants news, 8/11: The first gameday of the 2022 season

The New York Giants move to a new phase of preparation for the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night when they face the New England Patriots in their first preseason game.

With that in mind, BBV’s Ed Valentine goes through some ‘things I think’ after more than two weeks of practice. Ed opines on Daniel Jones and the offense, the fight that had everyone talking, how much will the starters play tonight, injuries, and players who need solid preseasons to establish themselves as legitimate 53-man roster candidates.

As has become tradition, Art Stapleton offers his projection of who will make the 53 man roster. Among the notable on the outside looking in are RB Gary Brightwell, WR Darius Slayton, OL Max Garcia, and LBs Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown, and Carter Coughlin.

However, things are looking up for New York as they have a new regime in place. General manager Dave Gettleman was replaced by Joe Schoen and Judge was replaced by Brian Daboll. Both have come to the Giants from the Buffalo Bills, who have turned into one of the best teams in the NFL in the last few seasons. Improving in those areas is as big of a reason as any that an NFL scout that talked to NFL Analysis Network is predicting Jones to breakout in 2022.

“Look, I’m not going to put every single struggle on the coaches. But, for a young quarterback, a good coaching staff is a must. He has that now and I expect a big leap from him in 2022.”

A look at the work Jones has done since the spring:

We ride along with DJ to training camp



NEW episode of "Giants Life: A New Era" : https://t.co/7qpbVoqnVn pic.twitter.com/rJ18GpmvyC — New York Giants (@Giants) August 10, 2022

Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins has loved Thibodeaux’s curiosity when it comes to learning an offensive tackle’s tendencies. Right now, that’s just teammates Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. The challenges will increase when the regular season begins.

“Part of his progression as a rusher is learning how those tackles set, learning how they use their hands,” Wilkins said before Tuesday’s practice. “That’s going to be a weekly challenge for him when we face a new opponent. All the little details of that tackle, he wants to know those things. We’re excited about that progress that he’s making.

Chosen by the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, the riser is CB Darnay Holmes. Holmes, a 2020 fourth-round pick, is primed to be New York’s starting nickelback this season. He’s been a playmaker early in camp.

The faller is WR Darius Slayton, who has has fallen behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson early in training camp and was part of the third-team offense during New York’s Blue-White scrimmage.

PFF will be monitoring the usage of WR Wan'Dale Robinson. He was a slot-only at Kentucky and profiles as such in the NFL, considering he’s only 5-foot-8. While Brian Daboll’s offense in Buffalo had a defined slot role, that is also where Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard do their best work. How Robinson fits in that log jam remains to be seen.

On April 8, the Giants signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, one of their most intriguing and unforeseen prospects of this, or any, offseason. Now they are documenting his every move for the world to see.

In collaboration with the NFL, “Roy Mbaeteka: Journey to the NFL” is a three-part docuseries, premiering on the Giants YouTube channel, that follows Mbaeteka as he takes his next step 5,000 miles from his Nigerian home, where he was discovered by Giants legend Osi Umenyiora.

A preview of the series

Discovered by Osi Umenyiora, Nigerian born Roy Mbaeteka is one of this year’s most intriguing prospects. Episode one of our three-part docuseries, “Roy Mbaeteka: Journey to the NFL” is now streaming. @NFLAfrica



Watch Ep 1: https://t.co/qvtX28LW3u

Details: https://t.co/rzbcFslKDv pic.twitter.com/L9pLAuMjzJ — New York Giants (@Giants) August 10, 2022

Perhaps not surprisingly, Daboll, who first has to figure out if he even wants to keep the quarterback he inherited, Daniel Jones, leavens nearly every assessment of his team with what sounds like a reality check and a nod to patience. "I think we've made progress. I think we still have a long way to go."

In short, the Jets and Giants look like most rebuilding teams do at this time of the year: a little ragged, a lot energetic and entirely unpredictable.

McGaughey explained that the ideal hang time is one second for every ten yards of distance. For example, on a 45-yard punt, ideally, the punter comes up with a 4.5-second hang time. On a 50-yard punt, the ideal target time is 5.0 seconds.

"We want to make sure that the hang-to-distance, the hang is relative to the distance, so you don’t outkick the coverage," McGaughey explained. "He’s worked on that a lot, and he’s done a really good job. We’ll figure it out as we go along these first games coming up and go from there."

24) John Mara and Steve Tisch, New York Giants. John Mara is a former labor lawyer. He is the grandson of original team investor Timothy Mara and the oldest son of Wellington Mara. Steve Tisch is a movie producer and the son of Bob Tisch, co-founder of the Loews Corporation, which bought a 50% stake in the team in 1991. The website estimates Mara’s net worth at $500 million and Tisch at $1.2 billion.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is NJ/NY Gotham FC’s newest minority owner, the club announced Wednesday morning. Giants senior vice president and chief commercial officer Pete Guelli also joins Manning in the ownership group, which has added seven new investors this year.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jacobs lamented the state of NFL media - where he is unable to get a job despite attending media bootcamp, getting qualified and doing things the right way. He pointed out Drew Brees as an example of someone who got a high-profile job despite not doing that, and declared that he's going to start a podcast that will "piss everybody off."

"Went to media bootcamp did well and I was qualified for everything. People like Drew Brees and others leave the huddle and get jobs like nothing. I tried to do it he right way and it didn’t work. I just started a podcast that’s about piss everybody off," Jacobs wrote.

Here is the TV, radio, streaming schedule and other information for a preseason Week 1 game between the New York Giants and Patriots.

Channel: NBC4 (regional), NFL Network Announcers: Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Bruce Beck and Howard Cross

Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants); New York (WFAN 660 AM and WFAN 101.9 FM) and other channels on the Giants radio network

Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial); New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market)

This week’s opponent

Head coach Bill Belichick made his clear on Tuesday, answering several questions about the offensive unit’s apparent lack of efficiency thus far.

“There’s good things and bad things on every play,” Belichick told reporters. “Some of the good plays that we had on defense were really not good plays if something else would have happened on the play. Some of the bad plays that we had on defense lot of the times everything’s right but one thing. Same thing on offense; everything’s good but one thing’s wrong. So, we go back and fix that.”

The New York Giants will play the New England Patriots in their preseason opener, and it could foreshadow how the rest of the season will look, and who will be a part of it.

And it doesn’t seem like Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is an absolute lock yet. Per the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, (Bill) Belichick said the staff hasn’t yet had conversations about whether Jones will play against the Giants Thursday.

As safety Devin McCourty pointed out on Tuesday, the preseason bout with the Giants will be the first opportunity for the 2022 Patriots to take the field as one team.

“Training camp’s an awesome time. We’re competing against each other. We’re not, but we’re two different teams a lot of the time. You have the offense and the defense going at it, we’re making each other better,” McCourty said. “But we’re playing a game in two days and that’s what it’s about. It’s about now bringing this whole thing together. We have an opportunity to go out there, cheer on — I have a chance to cheer on Damien [Harris] as I’ve been talking trash to him every day at training camp. And I think that’s what it’s about.”

Around the league

At a league meeting called to formally approve the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group Tuesday, Goodell was asked why the NFL appealed Robinson’s decision and was seeking a suspension of at least a year for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said. “There were multiple violations that were egregious, and it was predatory behavior.”

The Packers’ QB will not play in the first two games and the team hasn’t revealed plans for their third game. If Rodgers does play, it will likely be because the team wants him to work with new receivers in a game setting ahead of the regular season in hopes of avoiding the kind of blowout loss that opened the 2021 campaign. If the call is to play, though, Rodgers wants to play for a while because suiting up to play one series is a “waste of time.”

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

Taysom Hill has played multiple positions during his NFL career, but this year the New Orleans Saints are focusing on lining him up at tight end, something that is not exactly his choice. Hill says it is not what he wants to be doing, but emphasizes the importance of helping his team in whatever way he can.

"That's the nature of the NFL," he said. "This isn't necessarily what I want, it's what's best for the team and I'm good with that."

The former Giant will get the first crack at winning the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback gig. The veteran will start Seattle's first preseason game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He's still going with the ones (and) he's gonna start the game this weekend," coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, via The Associated Press. "He had a very solid day today, made some big throws today."

Eli Manning knows better than most what the University of Texas will be getting in prized nephew quarterback Arch Manning.

“He’s more athletic than Peyton or I,” Eli said. “Maybe a little bit bigger than Peyton or I, and so I think he’s got the ability to scramble around and run around — probably more similar to my dad (Archie) than Peyton or I.”

