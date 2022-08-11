How to watch Giants at Patriots: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The New York Giants head to the suburbs of Boston on Thursday night to take on the New England Patriots for their first preseason game of 2022. NFL Network will show the game for its first of eight live preseason games in Week 1. In the New York area, the game will be on NBC-4

The Patriots and Giants will meet for the 31st time in the preseason and for the 17th straight year (not including the 2020 season when preseason was canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions).

There will be a lot of familiar faces going around on Thursday night at field level. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a former Giants defensive coordinator while assistant Joe Judge was the previous head coach of the Giants. On the other side, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a former Patriots assistant. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive assistant Brian Cox also both played for the Patriots during their careers.

What you need to know

What: New York Giants at New England Patriots

When: Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network | NBC-4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants); New York (WFAN 660 AM and WFAN 101.9 FM) and other channels on the Giants radio network

Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial); New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market)

Giants 2022 preseason schedule

Week 1, Thursday Aug. 11 — Giants at Patriots

Week 2, Sunday Aug. 21 — Bengals at Giants

Week 3, Sunday Aug. 28 — Giants at Jets

