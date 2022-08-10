Giants news, 8/10: Daboll condemns training camp brawl

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday condemned his team’s training camp brawl from Monday’s sweltering and physical practice but no discipline handed out by Daboll in the wake of the fight?

“Sometimes that happens, but in no way do we condone that,” he said " I spoke to the team and I spoke to the coaches. They know what the expectations [are]. We’re not going to lose composure like that...Tempers were up. I talked to the team, everybody involved. That’s not what we’re looking to do. We’re going to pride ourselves on being smart, tough, dependable. I’ve been around long enough to see certain things like that — on the third out of four days in pads — happen. It’s addressed. We’re not going to do that.”

This, incidentally, is the Saquon Barkley hit to Aaron Robinson that began Monday’s festivities.

“To me, it’s more the players,” Schoen said. “I want to be as healthy as we can Week 1. So when I come out to practice and we’re gonna run five more plays, I’m just praying we get through practice and nobody gets hurt. That’s the nervousness and the anxiousness that a personnel guy goes through this time of year. It’s really replacing the bodies and hope you don’t have any season-ending injuries.”

CB Darnay Holmes talks about the ‘Dirty 30’ moniker from DC Wink Martindale:

#Giants CB Darnay Holmes talking about the nickname DC Wink Martindale gave him, “Dirty 30,” says “I feel like it was something that was earned, I feel like I’m relentless player so it’s very fitting.” pic.twitter.com/pbxeLfNG9N — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 9, 2022

“As a defense, Wink wants us all to back each other up,’’ safety Julian Love said. “As long as we have each other’s back, and we’re going to ride with each other. That what makes up great defenses.’’

Love said Martindale “wants to see’’ the kind of fight the players showed on Monday “but in a smart way.’’

New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson apologized on Tuesday for his role in Monday’s major brawl during a training camp practice.

“I take full responsibility ... I’m remorseful. It can’t happen. It won’t happen again. I’ve apologized to the appropriate people, in particular Cam [Brown]. I have to be better than that. It’s not what we’re looking for ... it’s a regrettable incident that can’t and won’t happen again.”

With Matt Gano retired, rookie left tackle Evan Neal has switched to his college number, 73.

Kafka will call the offensive plays for the offense on Thursday and probably throughout the preseason. Head coach Brian Daboll, though, has not said whether he or Kafka will handle play-calling once the regular season starts.

“I look at it as an opportunity. An opportunity not only for myself, but for the players. Everyone out there is, those guys are, you know, everyone on there is working hard to make the team and show what they can do and show that they can build themselves a role,” Kafka said on Monday. “So, I’m looking to go out and do my job to the best of my ability and put the guys in the best position to be successful and show what they can do.”

PFF’s Sam Monson three bold predictions for the Giants are Daniel Jones earns a PFF grade above 80, Kadarius Toney finishes with 1,000-plus yards and nobody on the defense will generates 50-plus pressures or 10-plus sacks.

This Giants offense has slowly been built over the past few years, and now there are some fantastic weapons around Jones. If they can keep Kenny Golladay healthy, the combination of him, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Saquon Barkley is an intriguing group. Jones has all the pieces around him for success, and in a contract year, the motivation will never be higher. Currently being selected as the 27th QB off the board, Jones is, in essence, a free selection as a QB3, but he has the upside to be a solid QB2 with top-20 upside.

And a happy 23rd birthday to Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who was serenaded by teammates and fans at the end of practice yesterday.

This week’s opponent

Monday’s session was reportedly one of the low points of the summer, but Jones told reporters on Tuesday that he’s confident that everything will come together for him and the rest of the unit as they learn the new system.

“I’m going to figure it out,” Jones said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I always have. I always will. At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new, but I’ve learned a lot of different systems and the guys around me have too. We know what football looks like, we know what a good play looks like. . . . It just needs to be more consistent. We all trust in each other at the end of the day. When there’s 10 people that look into my eyes, I know they’re going to trust me to do the right thing on game day.”

After practice, Andrews pulled the offense aside for a lengthy huddle. The veteran said training camp issues wouldn't define the season if they have a "steady incline" from here on out.

"Look, it's just part of it," Andrews said, via the Boston Globe. "It's ups, it's downs, it's training camp. Got to go in, learn from it and see what we can do better. Like I said, can't let today or any day derail anything in the future. That's just how it goes. Wins, losses, you've just got to stay steady. You can't go up and down."

Reporters on the scene at Patriots camp have described an ugly collection of mistakes and miscommunications, and Monday’s practice appeared to be the worst yet. Words like “disorganization” and “confusion” have been used by reporters at Patriots camp to describe how the Patriots’ offensive players appear to be picking up the new offense.

As Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal described it, “We’ve seen the offense look routinely disjointed as a new offensive coaching staff tries to install a new offense.”

“I would say this, in fairness to everyone, I just think this is the wrong time to evaluate it. The pads have come on, but they’re not playing real football yet,” Scarnecchia told the Herald on Monday. “Whenever they play the Giants, we’ll have a better idea where this thing is. Even at that point, it’s not totally fair to say they can’t (do it). I think there’s a (three-game) process at hand, where we’ll have a better idea where this thing is going. … What doesn’t look good in training camp early has no bearing on anything.”

Around the league

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina was promoted to lead the D-line.

Reports of angst between Mills and the defensive line surfaced this offseason after the group underperformed in 2021. But Rivera noted that the decision to fire Mills stemmed from more recent philosophical differences.

The Giants former head coach couldn't say enough about Mayfield's leadership.

"One of his strengths is command," McAdoo said. "He can lead a room, he can command a room, he can command an offense. He has a good presence about him. And, you know, he's got a fire in his guts."

McAdoo also likes that Mayfield has adjusted to his system with little difficulty.

"The thing for Baker, he's been in a lot of offensive systems going back to college and then coming through the pros," McAdoo said. "He's bright and he really works at it. That helps him. He's here very early in the morning, and I'm sure he's burning the midnight oil to get caught up."

On Tuesday, the NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family. The vote required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners to approve the sale, and was the final hurdle for the sale to be completed. The league noted that the vote was unanimous. The Broncos announced back in early June an agreement with the Walton-Penner family, with a reported winning bid for the franchise expected to be $4.65 billion—a record for the most money ever spent for a sports franchise in the United States.

Jason Kelce recently underwent a procedure on his elbow in order to address frequent discomfort, the team announced Tuesday.

"After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine 'cleanout' was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the team said in a statement.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded pessimistic about right tackle Mekhi Becton‘s outlook for the 2022 season after a Monday knee injury and things don’t look any better after more visits with doctors on Tuesday.

Becton has reportedly been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap. He is set to see a surgeon on Wednesday and Saleh confirmed at a press conference that the 2020 first-round pick’s season is “more than likely” over as a result of the injury.

As of Tuesday, the stadium formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium will now be called Paycor Stadium after the team and the company inked a 16-year deal. The Bengals already had a partnership with the Cincinnati-based company, so the team felt like this was the logical next step. Paycor has served as the team’s official and exclusive HR software provider since 2018.

The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

“The new front office regime doesn’t value me here,” Smith wrote in part. “They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it’. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me. I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a (Super Bowl) back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube