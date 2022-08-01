Giants waive Jarren Williams, add safety Jarrod Wilson

Needing additional depth at safety after Monday’s news that rookie fourth-round pick Dane Belton has a broken collarbone and could miss a couple of months, the New York Giants on Monday signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson.

The Giants waived/injured third-year defensive back Jarren Williams.

A former undrafted free agent out of UAlbany, Williams played in eight games over the past two seasons for the Giants. The plan was to convert Williams to safety, but the 25-year-old missed considerable time in the spring with an injury and had not been practicing in training camp.

Wilson, 28, is a 6-foot-1, 209-pounder who played his first five years for the Jacksonville Jaguars and split the 2021 season between the Jets and San Francisco 49ers. He has played in 84 regular-season games with 33 starts and played in four postseason games.

Wilson’s career totals include 176 tackles (126 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine passes defensed, one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the playoffs, he has two passes defensed.

Wilson joined the Jaguars out of the University of Michigan as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He played in all 16 games that year. Wilson started 16 games for the Jaguars in 2019 and 12 in 2020.

Jacksonville released Wilson at the end of training camp last year. The Jets signed him to their practice squad a week later. He played in five games, starting three at safety, before the Jets released him on Dec. 7.

Wilson was signed two days later to the practice squad of the 49ers, for whom he played in four regular-season games and one playoff game.