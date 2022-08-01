Giants injury news: Rookie Dane Belton reportedly has broken collarbone

The first significant injury has struck the New York Giants training camp.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan is reporting that rookie safety Dane Belton has suffered a broken collar bone. Beat writers noted Belton's absence from the practice field and he was later seen on the side of the field with his arm in a sling.

Rookie safety Dane Belton has his left arm in a sling. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 1, 2022

Belton had been having a strong camp, highlighted by a leaping interception of Daniel Jones in the end zone on Saturday. Some are speculating that is the play on which he was injured. Belton has also been working as the Giants' third safety, which is nearly a starting job in Wink Martindale's sub-package-heavy defense.

The Giants still have some depth at the position and had just signed veteran safety Andrew Adams. Adams has a lot of experience in blitz-heavy defenses and could step while Belton recovers. The Giants also held a free agent workout after Monday's practice.

Neither the severity of the break nor how long Belton will be sidelined are known at the time of this writing.

Former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao weighed in with this possible timeline:

Surgery with plate and screws and could be back in about 8 weeks. Seems to be an ideal IR and come off Week 4. https://t.co/rfldCWhMuG — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 1, 2022

