Giants news, 7/9: Saquon Barkley out of Superstar Club, Daniel Bellinger, more

Saquon Barkley is out of the NFL.com Superstar Club:

Last year, I wrote that Barkley gave me pause because of his injury history and slow recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. And yet, I granted him another year in The Superstar Club because those dominant stretches in his early years with the Giants still felt recent and attainable. It’s hard to say that after a forgettable 2021 season in which the former No. 2 overall pick averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. Yes, Barkley was trapped in a terrible offense run by [checks notes] Joe Judge and Jason Garrett (oof), but he also lacked the explosiveness he showcased before his knee injury. The version of Barkley who came out of Penn State could turn doomed plays into huge gainers. The guy we watched last fall in the Meadowlands rarely got more than what the defense gave him. Still just 25, Barkley gets a fresh start with a great offensive mind in new head coach Brian Daboll. We’re hopeful, but Barkley needs to prove himself again.

Valentine’s View: I can’t argue with this. I quit using the phrase ‘Superstar Saquon Barkley’ t some point last season.

"He [Daboll] has 100 per cent brought everybody together. He is a great coach, he's hilarious for a start, a great dude. "It's nice because in the locker room everybody has come together and people are staying afterwards to hang out and I'm a big believer of having a locker room like that so it's been nice to hang out, play ping-pong after hours, getting to know one another and then showing up early in the morning and getting after it. It's been brilliant."

Ex-Giants coach Dan Reeves and Super Bowl XXV champion Everson Walls are among 54 semifinalists for the Class of 2023.

Fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger told the ‘Giants Huddle’ podcast that he is focused on the “small details.”

“This level is a lot more particular on the small details, whether it’s one-foot step, one kind of leverage on a route, compared to college,” the rookie said on the Giants Huddle podcast. “College wasn’t as particular on the small details because sometimes you’re just straight up better than the guy across from you. But at this level, everybody is good. More often than not, the guy across from you is going to be better. So, in order to beat him, you have to win with small details and the small technical things in that kind of aspect.”

A good chunk of offensive players including Daniel Jones and the #Giants QBs, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are currently in North Carolina working out/bonding with the season on the horizon. These offseason get-togethers have been commonplace with Jones. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 8, 2022

Valentine’s View: This really shouldn’t be viewed as a big deal. It isn’t the first time this offseason Jones has organized workouts with teammates, and this is something Jones has done every offseason. Eli Manning did it before Jones. It has become the norm.

