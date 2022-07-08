Giants news, 7/8: Leonard Williams ranked among top DT in the NFL

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Leonard Williams had a solid 2021 season with 6.5 sacks and 81 tackles on a bad Giants defense. Many evaluators agree he’d be in the top five based on talent. “He’s got more athleticism than most,” an AFC executive said. “He’s underachieved somewhat, but he’s on a bad football team. Talented dude.” Williams’ 6.2 percent pass rush win rate (111th in the NFL) last season was unimpressive.

The PFF crew lists the Giants biggest strength as their offensive weapons:

"Kenny Golladay was a disappointment in Year 1 with the Giants, but he has still caught 57.4% of all contested targets thrown his way during his career and has an outstanding drop rate of 6.0%. Kadarius Toney’s position may be in question, but he showed special game-changing skills as a rookie. Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson make this a very talented group."

The weakness for Big Blue is the defensive secondary.

When Wink Martindale spoke with reporters this spring, he summed up his defensive philosophy with one phrase: "You want to dictate to the offense instead of sitting there and letting them dictate to you." That tells you all you need to know about how aggressive Martindale plans to be on defense.

ESPN’s NFC East reporters look at Dallas' quest for consecutive division titles, key needs, position battles and impactful rookies. Jordan Raanan is not optimistic about the team he covers, writing, “Let’s start by putting the Giants last. They have the worst roster of the bunch. The Commanders are the wild card. They are better than most want to believe, especially if Wentz can be steady. The Eagles crushed the draft and traded for receiver A.J. Brown, and the Cowboys’ offensive line is on the decline. So it’s Philadelphia, Washington, Dallas and the Giants.”

Rookies adjust to life in the NFL



Watch a special "Giants Life: Extra" NOW : https://t.co/g7CcwEDEkZ pic.twitter.com/WuasAEEGpo — New York Giants (@Giants) July 7, 2022

Will former Giants great Eli Manning be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee? ProFootballTalk’s Charean Williams, a Hall of Fame voter since 2007, isn’t convinced. Williams spoke about Manning’s chances in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Thursday.

Around the league

Las Vegas named Sandra Douglass Morgan its new president, becoming the first Black woman to be named a team president in the NFL. Morgan is the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman, having held the position from 2019-2021. She was the first Black woman to serve in that role. Morgan is now the third Raiders team president in less than a year.

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller recently revealed that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way. The Texas native balked at the Cowboys' five-year, $70 million offer and eventually signed with the Buffalo Bills for six years, $120 million with $51 million in guarantees.

Payton Turner dealt with an abbreviated rookie season due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery. That limited Turner to five games, one sack, 12 tackles (three for loss), and three quarterback hits. Now, the former University of Houston standout has been fully medically cleared and is looking forward to a productive second NFL season.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers first tattoo is ___________?

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube