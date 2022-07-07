Was TE Chris Myarick just a one-touchdown wonder?

Perhaps no player represents the complete overhaul the New York Giants underwent this offseason better than Chris Myarick.

Though he was not even with the team for the entirety of last season, Myarick is now the only tight end with any Giants experience still on the team. Does that mean he’ll be a part of the 53-man roster? Let’s try and make a projection as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261

Age: 26

Position: Tight end

Experience: 3 years

Contract: One-year, $895,000 deal | 2022 Cap hit: $895,000

Career to date

Myarick was not a starter until his junior year at Temple University, and even then he was used more as a blocker than as a receiver. He ended his college career with 23 receptions for 229 yards and one touchdown in 21 appearances. The longest play of his career went for 18 yards.

Myarick signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent the year on their practice squad. He appeared in three games with Miami the next year but was used only as a blocker.

The Giants signed Myarick to their practice squad in September 2021 after the Dolphins waived him. He ended up appearing eight games as tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith dealt with injuries. Giants fans will likely remember the first reception of his NFL career: a 1-yard touchdown that Myarick caught between his legs in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles that turned out to be a deciding factor in the 13-7 victory.

The Giants waived Myarick after Week 17, and he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the season there as the Bengals reached the Super Bowl.

In February, New York resigned Myarick, who was a free agent, to a reserve/futures contract

2022 outlook

The entire New York roster has a different look, but the tight ends room received the biggest makeover. There are currently six on the Giants; NFL teams typically carry three tight ends on their 53-man roster, or four on occasion.

Free-agency addition Ricky Seals-Jones and fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger project to make the final roster. Myarick’s biggest competition for the last spot might be Jordan Akins, a former third-round pick with a more proven track record. The Giants also have three undrafted free agent tight ends on the roster — Austin Allen, Jeremiah Hall and Andre Miller.