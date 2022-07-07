Can David Moa stick around on the Giants’ defensive line?

David Moa has been on the New York Giants’ practice squad for two years, but doesn’t have that much to show for it. Has he done enough for the team to keep him around for another year? Let’s find out as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 296

Age: 26

Position: Defensive line

Experience: 2 years

Contract: One-year, $832,000 deal | 2022 Cap hit: $832,000

Career to date

Moa produced only one standout season in five years at Boise State. In 11 games as a sophomore in 2016, he led the Mountain West Conference with 8.5 sacks while adding four passes defended and 10.5 tackles for loss. He finished his collegiate career with 93 tackles in 37 games.

He went undrafted in 2020 and failed to maintain a spot on the practice squad with either the Minnesota Vikings or Atlanta Falcons.

The Giants signed Moa to their practice squad in October 2020, and he has stuck around for two years. He made his NFL debut in Week 7 of 2021 and went on to appear in four games last year with one start. However, he was mostly a non-factor, recording three tackles and one quarterback pressure in 44 defensive snaps during the season.

2022 outlook

Moa has the size (but perhaps not the quickness) to make a difference in the run game, but he has yet to leverage that potential into tangible success. Before the 2020 NFL Draft, The Draft Network called Moa as “uninspiring athlete who lacks length, agility, and explosiveness.” The 53-man roster feels unlikely when competing with more proven players like Justin Ellis.

At this point, Moa needs to turn in a strong training camp and convince the Giants to keep him on their practice squad for another year. They could decide to take a gamble on an undrafted free agent like Chris Hinton or the more experienced Jalyn Holmes instead.