Giants news, 7/7: Daniel Jones could earn himself a big payday if successful this year

The 33rd’s Tom Rudawky, a former scout for the New York Giants, believes his former employer has certainly found themselves in quite a conundrum when it comes to their 24-year old signal caller, Daniel Jones. But for Jones himself, the path ahead is black and white: With a strong 2022 campaign, he will find himself in position to get paid in a big way if he ends up hitting the open market. The demand for productive quarterbacks in this league has never been higher, thus explaining why Jones will accrue life-changing money if he shows up big this season.

Rudawky was recently a guest on the BBV’s Ed Valentine podcast where they discussed Jones, Saquon Barkley and other issues facing the team as they are headed into the 2022 season.

Saquon Barkley and Reggie Bush have been linked together since April 26, 2018, but now it might actually matter on the field for the first time.

A usual suspect, WR Darius Slayton is ESPN's veteran player who could be on the outside looking in this year. Slayton is entering the final season of his rookie deal, and there were at least some discussions about moving him last year and this offseason, according to Jordan Raanan. With a new regime, his spot appears uncertain, especially after spending the spring working plenty with the second team, even with the top three wide receivers injured. It didn't help that Slayton dropped some wide-open passes deep downfield during OTAs and minicamp. If the Giants' wide receiving corps is healthy, they do have numbers.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan observers it wasn’t possible for GM Joe Schoen to fill all of the Giants’ holes in his first offseason. But Schoen created holes in the secondary by releasing cornerback James Bradberry and safety Logan Ryan, making it a major concern. The Giants will be relying on 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson, who was drafted to play in the slot, to replace Bradberry outside. Julian Love, who has been a utilityman in his first three seasons, will be expected to take over for Ryan. New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s man-coverage-heavy system puts a lot of pressure on the secondary. That could make for a long season if the unproven replacements don’t step up.

"The base of the offense came with Brian Daboll from Buffalo, with some added flare that's borrowed from what offensive coordinator Mike Kafka used with Andy Reid in Kansas City," writes John Schmeelk. "There will be some fun formations and more pre-snap motion. I would expect Saquon Barkley to be used in a variety of ways throughout the season in what will ultimately be a passing-centric offense."

The Giants were ranked 29th.

"How much of a boost do all their prospective play-makers get from Brian Daboll's entrance at head coach? Because for all the upside offered by Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney in recent years, they've delivered pretty pitifully," wrote Cody Benjamin. "Perhaps Daboll will finally integrate Jones' mobility into the offense, and capitalize on the big-play size (Golladay) and speed (Toney) of his targets, but until we see that happen, with an O-line still in transition, it's hard to trust them with the ball."

WR Kenny Golladay struggled to make an impact after signing as free agent last year, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett couldn’t figure out how to use him. It’s no secret that they butted heads. Now, it’s a new coaching staff and offensive coordinator — and maybe, already, Golladay’s last chance to prove he deserves to stick around beyond this season.

The preseason 2023 NFL Draft big board from PFF has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1, followed by his teammate, edge Will Anderson Jr. at two. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive lineman Jalen Carter of Georgia and Clemson edge Myles Murphy round out the top five.

Picking ninth overall, Giants are projected to take Washington State QB Cam Ward in the first round and North Carolina CB Tony Grimes in the second round.

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported

As the Bears push toward the possibility of moving to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Chicago pushes toward the possibility of making their current home more attractive. A Chicago mayoral committee will recommend that the city consider the feasibility of putting a dome over Soldier Field at a cost between $400 million and $1.5 billion.

The NFL should take a few things from the USFL's playbook, including a running clock after incomplete passes during the first and third quarters, scoring team can try to convert a fourth-and-12 from their own 33-yard-line instead of an onside kick and a 15-yard penalty for pass interference.

"He just carries himself with a lot of poise. I mean, he demands respect," Johnson told MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access. "Just the way he approaches day-to-day activity, how he trains, what he does in the film room. And he's a great motivator. He's a great leader. (He's) super behind the scenes, even during summer, he's connecting with a lot of the guys. Lot of receivers. Doing 7-on-7. Just doing typical work to prepare. I know he's excited about the new guys that we have that we drafted and acquired over the offseason, and really just getting ready to go to work."

