Giants news, 7/6: Assessing the moves of GM Joe Schoen

In the early days of Joe Schoen’s tenure with the Giants, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan offered his assistance to the new general manager by publishing a 10-step plan to get the franchise’s rebuild started. “Schoen didn’t request my input, but he clearly read the piece and followed some of my advice,” joked Duggan. “But he boldly veered away from some of the other steps outlined.”

There’s a lot to like about what general manager Joe Schoen did in his first off-season in charge of the Giants. SI’s Patricia Traina revisit some of those steps and see why they matter.

The Giants currently have contract requirements of $195.4 million, about $13 million under the cap. The salary cap commitments by position broken down include 23% to the defensive line at $46.6 million, 20% to the wide receiver group (2nd in the NFL), 16% to the offensive line, 12% to the secondary, 8% to linebackers, 6% to the quarterback room, 5% to running backs, and 2% to tight ends and special teams.

On Jan. 12, 2022, team president John Mara said, "We needed to hit the reset button." Enter general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who most recently helped build the Buffalo Bills into an AFC powerhouse after the franchise went through a 17-year playoff drought. From Day 1, Schoen and Daboll stressed the importance of getting the right people in the right seats and energizing the building. "It's just a contagious energy that's being brought right now," veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams said.

Backup quarterback Davis Webb, who played for Daboll with the Bills, said on the Giants Huddle podcast that Daboll’s offense has “evolved” over the years and one of this year’s adjustments will involve Kafka incorporating things he took from his time as the quarterbacks coach in Kansas City. “It’s a good combination of both. Obviously, the meat is probably in Buffalo, but there are some serious potatoes there in Kansas City,” Webb said.

There is one addition to the Giants that will make them a better team and he will not play a down for them this season

which team improves most purely on coaching change:



CHI: Nagy ➡️ Eberfus

DEN: Fangio ➡️ Hackett

HOU: Culley ➡️ Smith

JAX: Meyer ➡️ Pederson

LV: Gruden ➡️ McDaniels

MIA: Flores ➡️ McDaniel

MIN: Zimmer ➡️ O'Connell

NO: Payton ➡️ Allen

NYG: Judge ➡️ Daboll

TB: Arians ➡️ Bowles — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 5, 2022

For the Giants, NFL.com’s Nick Shook selected second year player Azeez Ojulari.

“Ojulari stormed out of the gate in his first season, recording a sack in each of his first three games, and set a new single-game, career-high mark with 2.5 sacks in New York’s Week 7 win over Carolina. The rookie wall hit him, though, with Ojulari matching that total in his remaining games and finishing with eight sacks on the year. Ojulari enters Year 2 with a top talent—first-round choice Kayvon Thibodeaux—rushing opposite him, which should make the going a little easier for him. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale isn’t afraid to turn up the heat, either, placing Ojulari on a course for greater success in 2022,” wrote Shook.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out to prove that he hasn’t lost his skills. Marshall Faulk, Michael Strahan, Golden Tate and others have some opinions about that.

For the Giants, BR believes that the team should hedge a bit regarding Saquon Barkley’s future and sign RB David Johnson.

“His injury history alone makes depth at the position a necessity. The 2018 second-overall draft pick hasn’t played a full season since his rookie campaign, thanks to ankle issues and a torn ACL. Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell Jr. and Antonio Williams are projected as New York’s running back depth. Breida bounced between three teams over the last three seasons, while Brightwell and Williams have a combined 12 career rushing attempts,” wrote Brent Sobleski.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because I know we’re young and we still make mistakes,” said Parsons. “It’s hard to put us over Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. So I won’t do it yet....But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together.”

Receiver Terry McLaurin has signed his three-year contract extension with the Commanders, the team announced on Tuesday. The deal will reportedly pay McLaurin a maximum value of $70-$71 million. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported McLaurin received a $28 million signing bonus and $34.6 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Buffalo has jumped to +650 to win the 2023 Super Bowl, via Bet MGM. The Buccaneers come in second at +750, a significant jump considering Tampa Bay’s odds before Tom Brady un-retired in March were +2500. The Giants? +10,000.

Jody Allen has served as the Seahawks chair and trustee of her brother Paul G. Allen’s trust since Allen’s death in 2018 and issued a statement on Tuesday concerning the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. Nike founder Phil Knight reportedly made an offer to buy the Trail Blazers earlier this year, but Allen’s statement said that “neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening.”

Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, Thomas' family announced. Doctors previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand.

