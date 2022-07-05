Giants news, 7/5: Potential Saquon Barkley bounce back, scenarios for his future

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

33rd’s Jason Pauley makes the comparison of Saquon Barkley with Edgerrin James, who tore his ACL at the same age. James regressed for a couple of years, but was able to overcome the knee injury and ended up being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ryan Dunleavy takes a look at all the scenarios involving the Giants and the second overall pick of the 2018 draft in the final year of his contract.

SI.com's Patricia Traina opined that if the Giants were interested in adding another running back, it would be smarter for them to wait for players to clear waivers, allowing them to add guys at their price rather than at a price that wouldn't make sense for their current cap-strapped situation.

PFT's Mike Florio makes the case the Giants should call the Browns in an attempt to make a deal.

"The new power structure didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones. Although they refuse to explain it this way, they basically are betting that he won’t be good enough to make them want to apply the much pricier franchise tag in 2023. Isn’t Mayfield better and more accomplished than Jones? Yes and yes. If the Giants aren’t sold that Jones will be the guy for 2023, why not grab Mayfield now and see if he can become the future for a team that is still trying to adequately replace Eli Manning?"

The focus is on New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson, a third round choice in 2021 who is expected to play a key role is a secondary lacking in veteran depth.

Giants’ first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux programmed the NFL Network today, starting at 1 p.m.

The Giants 1980-90's away jersey's came in 7th. The Giants brought back their "GIANTS" helmet decal or the first time since the 1999 season, also bringing back the blue numbers with the red outline on the jerseys with the "NY" logo on the collar. The white pants are also worn with the red stripe surrounded by two blue stripes. This uniform should stay in the Giants' rotation. Now, New York just has to bring the home jerseys from the same era back.

With vacations on everyone’s mind this time of year, the gang at Giants.com asked: What is the best road game for Giants fans in 2022? The three picks were a visit across the pond, to the upper Northwest and a trip to Music City, USA. Tell us about your planned road trip this year when the Giants play away from MetLife.

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller said. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I'm a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different."

With 10 minutes to play, the Philadelphia Stars led the USFL title game by three points. Fueled by a touchdown drive led by backup quarterback Alex McGough and a pick six from linebacker Scooby Wright, the Birmingham Stallions turned the tables and emerged with the victory, 33-30.

Amidst the ongoing discussions between the Bills and safety Jordan Poyer over his desire for a contract extension, Poyer says he's loved his time playing in Buffalo, and would like to stay where he is long enough to get the team a ring.

