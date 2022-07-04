Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.
Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:
NFC NORTH
Can Yosh Nijman hold it down at right tackle?
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
With limited preseason tape on Nijman at the position, it’s impossible to prognosticate his 2022 season until the preseason.
Busting some false narratives about Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Whenever there’s a top-tier prospect in the NFL Draft, they are going to have their game completely picked apart by the time the actual draft comes around. Invariably, that leads to over-criticism of some of the best athletes college football has to offer.
Bears have fired LaMar “Soup” Campbell
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
How’s this for a Friday afternoon, heading into a long holiday weekend, Chicago Bears news dump.
When should the Vikings extend Justin Jefferson?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
What could an extension for Justin Jefferson look like and when will the Vikings offer one?
NFC SOUTH
The Saints Should Consider TE Eric Ebron
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Ebron to the Saints makes sense for both parties.
Falcons sign veteran punter Bradley Pinion, waive Dom Maggio
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons finally added a veteran to the punter competition, signing ex-Bucs and 49ers P Bradley Pinion to a one-year deal on Thursday.
Panthers agree to terms with LB Brandon Smith
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers rookie linebacker Brandon Smith has signed his rookie contract, according to reports. The Panthers selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback Matt Corral is the only draft pick yet to sign with the Panthers.
Is Odell Beckahm Jr. actually a viable option for Bucs?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Could the Bucs look for a late season addition of another prolific weapon to help Tom Brady?
NFC WEST
Which NFL team would you root for if it wasn’t the 49ers?
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Today’s question of the day
Why Kliff’s Not Getting Fired
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Jack McKessy of The Draft Network is claiming that the first NFL head coach to be fired in 2023 will not be the Panthers’ Matt Rhule, it will be the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury.
Three potential breakout candidates on the Seahawks roster
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
\Who are three players who look primed to take the next step for the Seahawks in this upcoming season?
Leonard Floyd predicted to make first Pro Bowl in 2022
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Seventh-year linebacker entering his third season with Rams
AFC EAST
“We got to turn the city up.” - Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa talk chemistry, expectations for the Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
New Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, has been causing quite a stir with his newly started podcast entitled, “It Needed to Be Said.”
Film room: What went wrong for Matthew Judon down the stretch in 2021
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
The Pro Bowler suffered a steep statistical decline after New England’s Week 14 bye.
New York Jets Offseason Storylines
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
What to do now?
2021 Best Buffalo Bills values: No. 1—QB Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Weird for a guy who signed a massive deal last offseason—let me explain...
AFC NORTH
The 4 best defenses the Ravens will face in 2022
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The Ravens aren’t facing pushovers in 2022
A trade to turn the Steelers into a true contender
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
This brings us to the biggest need on the team, in my opinion- offensive tackle, specifically right tackle.
Carson Palmer just can’t catch a break
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The former Bengals QB is one of the greatest “what if” stories in franchise history.
What DBN knows now that Deshaun Watson’s hearing has concluded
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has asked for post-hearing briefs, which will be due the week of July 11.
AFC SOUTH
The Value of Things: All About Kickers Part II
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Back by popular demand.
Report: Titans and Amani Hooker talking contract extension
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
According to a report from ProFootballTalk via Terry McCormick, the Tennessee Titans and starting safety Amani Hooker have held “preliminary discussions” regarding a contract extension.
Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault talks fresh start, new motivation
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
The Jaguars will be depending on one of its key draft picks from a couple of seasons ago, receiver Laviska Shenault.
PFF Ranks the Colts as Having the NFL’s 15th Best Overall Roster for 2022
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts have the league’s 15th best overall roster for 2022, meaning the popular advanced football grade web site believes the Horseshoe is around league average.
AFC WEST
Are the Broncos the most improved team in AFC West?
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
We asked Broncos Country who the most improved team in the AFC West was. I think we know the answer.
J.C. Jackson ranked as a top-3 cornerback heading into the 2022 season
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
The Chargers really got a good one in free agency.
Silver Minings: Brett Favre sees a drop-off for Davante Adams in 2022
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Favre believes Adams will fall in production
Predicting 3 Chiefs and 3 rivals fans will love to hate in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
The “Kingdom” is never afraid to share its opinion.
