Giants news, 7/4: Neal projected to earn All-Rookie honors

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Chad Reuter projects one Giant making the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team, OL Evan Neal. Reuter notes that “if the Giants are to take a step forward in 2022, the offensive line must improve. Neal’s power on the right side points them in the right direction.”

Running Back Saquon Barkley is the candidate to be with another team before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BR’s Brent Sobleski argues that the RB position clearly isn’t a necessity for the scheme to be effective and the Giants have an experienced backup with explosive capabilities in Matt Breida.

“The real issue is with Barkley’s $7.2 million salary-cap charge this season. He’ll be the sixth-highest paid back before he even signs his first non-rookie deal. If the Giants don’t value the position highly, they can get ahead of the curve and deal Barkley to a team that does and feels he can still be the unique talent many originally thought he was when New York drafted him,” wrote Sobleski.

“Maybe Jones will blow everyone away and morph into Josh Allen 2.0. But if he only gets to the Tannehill/Garoppolo level — which seems like a realistic outcome if things break right — it’s not worth making a huge commitment to that type of quarterback,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

PFF has linked the Giants to Kentucky QB Will Levis. From a pure tools perspective, Levis is probably the closest thing in the upcoming draft class to Josh Allen. And we all saw what Giants head coach Brian Daboll did with that in Buffalo. In his first season as a starter after transferring from Penn State, Levis earned a 90.6 overall grade.

The first cornerback selected heads to the New York Giants at 7th overall as they badly need playmakers on the back end. Kelee Ringo has incredible range and speed to burn. He brings with him plenty of size and great length as well as an extensive background in making plays when his defense needs him to. In the second round, New York selects Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o to patrol the middle of the field. To’oTo’o is reported to have great instincts to run the alley and closes space in the underneath coverage area very well.

Coming in at 18 is the New York Football Giants. “New York has fluctuated between “GIANTS” and “NY” but the scheme and underline remain the same. Very nice,” wrote Christian D’Andrea.

Philadelphia has been abuzz after a WFAN caller alleged he had a heated run-in with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni over some Giants gear. NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark reported he was told Peter in Maple Shade’s version was “grossly exaggerated” and that Sirianni was “just busting chops … in a friendly and joking way.”

Around the league

In celebration of the United States, its freedoms and those who have fought and died to protect those freedoms, The 33rd Team presented its All-Heroes Team — a group of men who excelled both on the field and in the United States armed forces. Two former Giants assistant coaches are on the list: Dallas Cowboys legendary head coach Tom Landry and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

Beckham has disclosed on Twitter that he “really played the whole back half of the season without an ACL, and won a Super Bowl!” If true, this means the injury happened during the 2021 regular season, presumably at the midpoint of it. And it invites speculation as to whether it happened when he was with the Browns or when he was with the Rams.

"No disrespect to Davante at all—zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell," said Favre. "I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. He may never be, and that's no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV social platforms

