 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants training camp, Day 4: First fight, and a whole lot more

What happened on Day 4 of training camp?

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants held their fourth practice of training camp on Saturday. Big Blue View was not in attendance, but here is a practice report based on observations from those who were at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

First fight!

Was it Dexter Lawrence and Mark Glowinski? Or Lawrence and Shane Lemieux?

It was certainly a beautiful day to be at Quest (says the guy who was in his office 145 miles away).

Injury notes

  • The Giants gave starting center Jon Feliciano another day off to rest following the heat-related issues he experienced on Thursday.
  • There is no timetable for when edge Azeez Ojulari (on NFI with a hamstring injury) will be ready to return to practice.
  • There is also this from Dan Duggan of The Athletic:

Yours truly had noticed Darrian Beavers riding the bikes on Friday. I had not, to be honest, noticed that Ricky Seals-Jones and Nick Williams didn’t take any reps.

Before you flip out about Kadarius Toney, remember he is coming off knee surgery. He had three good days of practice.

These Giants are certainly having some fun.

Quarterback Daniel Jones threw another pass to the wrong guys. That’s four days in a row with at least one interception thrown.

“Best throw of camp.” A better play from Jones.

Speaking of Holmes, he has now made four big plays in four days.

Kenny Golladay’s up-and-down training camp continued on Saturday.

Golladay and Jones, though, did hook up for a nice touchdown.

In This Stream

Giants 2022 training camp: Everything you need to know

View all 29 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...