Giants training camp, Day 4: First fight, and a whole lot more

The New York Giants held their fourth practice of training camp on Saturday. Big Blue View was not in attendance, but here is a practice report based on observations from those who were at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

First fight!

Was it Dexter Lawrence and Mark Glowinski? Or Lawrence and Shane Lemieux?

Dexter Lawrence just buried right guard Mark Glowinski after a goal line QB sweep and started a brief fight and pile on.



After this, Saquon Barkley doing a lot of talking to the defensive sideline #Giants pic.twitter.com/YZCfPqleER — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 30, 2022

Body blows! Dexter Lawrence leaps on Shane Lemieux in anger. Someone pulls Lawrence off and then Leonard Williams body-slams Lemieux. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) July 30, 2022

It was certainly a beautiful day to be at Quest (says the guy who was in his office 145 miles away).

Injury notes

The Giants gave starting center Jon Feliciano another day off to rest following the heat-related issues he experienced on Thursday.

There is no timetable for when edge Azeez Ojulari (on NFI with a hamstring injury) will be ready to return to practice.

There is also this from Dan Duggan of The Athletic:

Don’t see TE Ricky Seals-Jones again either. Looks like TE Jordan Akins, DL Nick Williams and LB Darrian Beavers are back after missing yesterday https://t.co/8KLvPQSowS — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 30, 2022

Yours truly had noticed Darrian Beavers riding the bikes on Friday. I had not, to be honest, noticed that Ricky Seals-Jones and Nick Williams didn’t take any reps.

Kadarius Toney did not participate in team drills today. Sounds like a planned maintenance day. He has logged a ton of reps over the first week of camp. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2022

Before you flip out about Kadarius Toney, remember he is coming off knee surgery. He had three good days of practice.

These Giants are certainly having some fun.

Leonard Williams and Jihad Ward taking the buddy handshake to a new level #GiantsCamp @leonardwilliams @JIHADWARD17 pic.twitter.com/HMb4ZEvI3l — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) July 30, 2022

Quarterback Daniel Jones threw another pass to the wrong guys. That’s four days in a row with at least one interception thrown.

Dane Belton w his first pick of camp, playing CF on a deep post from Jones to Sills. Goes up and gets the ball. Nice play. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) July 30, 2022

“Best throw of camp.” A better play from Jones.

Daniel Jones’ best throw of camp through traffic to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson in back of end zone for TD in 11/11 drills. Put some heat on it. Good moment for offense which has been scuffling #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2022

Speaking of Holmes, he has now made four big plays in four days.

Darnay Holmes just punched the ball away from Saquon Barkley for a fumble that Julian Love returned in the direction of the house.

Four practices, three picks and forced fumble for Darnay. #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2022

Kenny Golladay’s up-and-down training camp continued on Saturday.

Jones’ next pass is to Kenny Golladay which he almost catches in the end zone before bobbling it/having it punched out by Adore Jackson. Yells a fan from the stands: “72 million dollars, Golladay!” #BackTogetherSaturday — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) July 30, 2022

Golladay and Jones, though, did hook up for a nice touchdown.