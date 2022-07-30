NFC East notebook: Jerry Jones - ‘We are not screwing around’

Welcome back to another edition of the NFC East notebook, catching you up on all the latest news around the division.

Michael Gallop says playing Week 1 is not a reasonable possibility.

After the Cowboys traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper for the fifth-round pick and signed Gallop to a new deal this offseason, there has been elevated importance for Gallop this upcoming season. This will be put on hold though as it looks like Gallop will miss some time to start the year.

Michael Gallup will not be available for Cowboys season opener, he says. “That’s not a reasonable possibility.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 28, 2022

In a follow-up tweet from Benjamin Allbright, it looks like Gallop could potentially miss a month.

Rumor was week 5 as a target for that ACL. https://t.co/koIQKbWuvq — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 28, 2022

Besides trading away Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, Cedric Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins leaving the Cowboys a lot more thin at wide receiver than they were a season ago. Opening the season against two of the higher-powered offenses in the NFL between the Buccaneers and the Bengals, the Cowboys will be relying on players stepping up to help Dak Prescott put up points.

Jerry Jones is not “screwing around” this off-season

After receiving a fair deal of criticism this off-season for the amount of talent that has left the team, Jerry Jones spoke pretty passionately about it in an article from Jori Epstein.

Jerry Jones’ tone spoke as loudly as his words. The Cowboys owner, on Tuesday, referred to narratives he was “sensitive” to; narratives that make him “uncomfortable.” He follows and invites talk surrounding his high-profile NFL franchise. And yet, when narratives spin from his control, he’s apt to try to draw them back in. So yes, the owner who doubles as general manager is aware fans have questioned the Cowboys’ commitment to winning this offseason. If they’re raring for a championship, some wondered, where were roster upgrades after the wild-card loss? Why did the Cowboys’ coaching staff remain nearly identical, save a new wide receiver coach and special teams assistant? And why does a team so often concerned about salary cap limitations now carry the second most free money in the league? (The Browns have $48.3 million in available cap room, according to overthecap.com, before the Cowboys’ $22.5 million trounces the league’s remaining 30 teams). Jones answered at length Tuesday even when he was not asked directly and, on some topics, not asked at all. “We have put a lot out there for the fans,” Jones said. “A lot for the Dallas Cowboys out there. And we are not screwing around.”

The Eagles need Miles Sanders to step up in 2022

It looks like Saquon Barkley isn’t the only former Penn State running back that needs to have a big year. According to John Stolnis over at Bleeding Green Nation, Miles Sanders needs to have a big season entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Sanders, like Barkley, has been utilized less every year in the passing game since hauling in a career-high 50 receptions back in 2019. This is something Stolnis thinks could help contribute to having Sanders have a really good season.

“One thing that could go a long way to Sanders returning to his highest levels of productivity is recapturing his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He was an outstanding option as a receiver in 2019, with 50 catches for 509 yards and 3TDs as a receiver. But those receiving numbers nosedived in 2020 and ‘21 (28/197 & 26/158) as he struggled with drops and, to be fair, substandard play at QB by Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.”

Though it might not be looking too good for Sanders as according to Zach Berman of The Athletic, Miles Sanders is starting to run with the second-team offense.

Eagles training camp report, Practice No. 2: Defense outshines offense, Miles Sanders runs with 2nd teamhttps://t.co/lGqfOe6jpw — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) July 29, 2022

Gardner Minshew lived in a prison bus while preparing for the NFL season

Love him or hate him, Gardner Minshew is certainly a polarizing quarterback. After Minshew Mania lit the NFL world up during his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it seems like most people still love to follow what’s going on in the world of Minshew.

According to ESPN, Minshew has been living in a prison bus outside of the gym he trains at.

“To fulfill the dream, he bought an old inmate transport vehicle and gave the interior a hippie makeover, complete with a bright orange couch accented with white shag throw pillows, a flowery ’70s-style bed skirt, a trove of album covers lining the walls (Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Janis Joplin, Black Sabbath — the works), candles, and of course, a lava lamp. He learned to play guitar,” per ESPN.

While Minshew took the time to rehabilitate and enjoy living in the bus it looks like it’s coming to an end. According to Minshew via his Instagram page, it looks like he is looking to sell the bus to someone in Philadelphia that would be perfect for tailgating.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Chase Young is set to miss the start of the season

Chase Young has been recovering since tearing his ACL in Week 10 last season. According to coach Ron Rivera, it will still be some time before Young is ready to go again.

Coach Rivera provides an update on Chase Young's return pic.twitter.com/7wCWo4dDey — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 29, 2022

Putting Young on the PUP would mean that he would be out at least the first four weeks for the Washington Commanders.

Ryan Kerrigan signed a one-day contract to retire as a Commander

Ryan Kerrigan will return where he spent a majority of his career to ensure he retires a member of the Washington Commanders.

One-day contract



Always a part of our family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aBZaETbFMF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan was selected by the Commanders in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Kerrigan is the all-time sacks leader for the team with 95.5 sacks and started 141 games for the franchise. He left for one season to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and now will get a chance to end his career with the team that started it all.

