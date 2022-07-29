Giants host RB Devontae Booker

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates is reporting that the New York Giants are hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout.

Booker, as Giants' fans should remember, was a member of their 2021 squad. He was signed to share the load with Saquon Barkley as the 2018 second overall pick returned from a torn ACL.

Booker wound up starting four games, carrying the ball 145 times for 593 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes on 45 targets for 268 yards and one touchdown. While Booker was more efficient than Barkley, new general manager Joe Schoen was forced to release him to create salary cap space.

Booker is an efficient, no nonsense, straight ahead runner. His game contrasts sharply with Barkley's, and he's at his best on quick-hitting plays between the tackles.

The Giants have recently moved to add veteran depth to their young roster, highlighted by their reunion with safety Andrew Adams. Could a reunion with Booker be in the works, too?