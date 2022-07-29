Giants news, 7/29: Day 2 notes on Golladay, Slayton, Barkley and who will call the offensive plays

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV’s Ed Valentine reported that Thursday was an up-and-down day for veteran wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. During 11-on-11 drills, Golladay dropped a perfectly placed pass from Daniel Jones between defensive backs Julian Love and Darnay Holmes. Golladay came up with a couple of nice catches later in practice, including one where he ended up sprawled out on the ground.

And here’s a connection between Jones and Golladay from practice:

Jones → Golladay pic.twitter.com/LJtWQrPct1 — New York Giants (@Giants) July 28, 2022

Slayton made a leaping touchdown catch during 1-on-1 drills and caught a short touchdown pass from Daniel Jones during a team period. Slayton, though, dropped an easy touchdown pass during 1-on-1 ones and a wide open pass from Tyrod Taylor that would have gone for a huge gain.

“He’s gonna be able to get the most out of them,” Allen said. “Like I said, guys want to play for this man. He’s never not on — he talks ball and he thinks ball 24-7. He loves it, he absolutely loves it. He loves having a good time, he loves being around the guys in the team room and on the field making jokes. It’s something like I’ve never seen before.”

The GM and coach have emphasized a shared vision since they came on board to try and turn around a team that has gone an NFL-worst (well, tied with the Jets for the worst) 22-59 over the past five years.

“We talk. We’re in constant communication throughout the building. This morning, we’ve had several conversations already about just a plethora of things,” Schoen said. “So yeah, it’s easy. It’s important. You have to communicate. Whether it’s him and I communicating and then down to his coaching staff or the personnel staff, whichever it may be. But yeah, the communication has been good so far. And again, that’s a positive for us so far, and we’ll continue to do that.”

“I think we understand where we are at. Are there times where [Schoen] might say, ‘Hey, we’re in Year 1 or vice versa,’” head coach Brian Daboll said. “I think a lot of times it happens with myself and the offensive staff. Particularly the guys that came from Buffalo. There are times where I am going through my mind and doing things and motioning and shifting and doing all these different things. I told them they better remind me that we are in Year 1 of this and not Year 5 of this in terms of designing plays and tempos and different things like that. We are starting to crawl here. We are making progress, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Brian Daboll has chosen the Giants’ offensive play-caller – for training camp. That responsibility now falls to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who called the plays today in the team's second training camp practice, as he did throughout the spring drills.

"Mike has done a really good job in the spring, which he handled the scripts," Daboll said at his daily news conference. "And again, we talk on a day-to-day basis on plays and things to install. But he's been on the headset with (quarterback) Daniel (Jones). And he'll be doing that through camp. And as we get closer to it, we'll sit down and discuss it (who will call plays when the season begins)."

The NFL Network broadcast live from camp yesterday and talked to the Giant’s rookie offensive lineman Evan Neal

#Giants rookie OT Evan Neal joined me and @BaldyNFL on Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork. Neal on QB Daniel Jones: "He commands the huddle. He's the general of the offense. … I'm just excited to get better with him, protect him and block my ass off for him." pic.twitter.com/uVefNhAQma — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2022

Andrew Adams might fill a void on the depth chart at safety, as there is a dearth of experience on the back end of the defense. He also will play a role on special teams.

“Back where it all started and it feels good,’’ Adams said, who played the first two years of his career with the Giants. “I’m a way better player. I was still wet behind the ears when I left. I think I’ve elevated my game to a new level. Obviously this is my seventh year, I’ve pretty much seen everything. I would definitely say I’m a better player.’

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has the Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux as his third choice to be the DPOY at the then end of the season. “Thibodeaux is strong and explosive with pretty good insight into the art of the pass rush,” writes Zierlein. “However, he has to show he can execute as a pass rusher on a consistent basis in the NFL. His ability to close to the sideline should make him tough to run against, but sacks are what win this award.”

A Baldy training camp breakdown of Giants first round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux

Around the league

“I feel it’s necessary (to talk), with what’s going on regarding me, and the things that have been said about me,” Murray told reporters. “To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have passion and not take this serious, is almost disrespectful, and it’s almost a joke.” “I’m flattered, I’m honestly flattered that, at my size, (you believe) I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious,” he continued. “It’s disrespectful to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league. This game’s too hard, to play the position that I play in this league, it’s too hard (not to study). ... It’s funny, but to those of you out there that believe I’d be standing here today, in front of ya’ll, without having a work ethic and without preparing, I’m honored that you’d think that, but it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible.”

Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters the team was currently uncertain of the severity of Jensen's injury, which prompted the veteran center to slam his helmet on the ground out of frustration in the immediate moments after. General manager Jason Licht told reporters he "feels terrible" for Jensen, but did not yet have an update

It’s becoming a tight race for the favorite to win the NFL MVP for the 2022 season, according to odds from BetMGM. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to lead the pack at +700 while other quarterbacks lurk not too far behind: the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (+800), the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+800), the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (+900), the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (+900).

After one day of training camp, the Atlanta Falcons have settled on the team's new starting quarterback. The job will go to Marcus Mariota, the former No. 2 overall pick who is entering his first season with the franchise. With Mariota tabbed as the starter, rookie Desmond Ridder, the 74th overall pick in the year's draft, will serve as Atlanta's backup quarterback.

With no guaranteed money on Ezekiel Elliott's contract beyond 2022, many wonder if this is his last year with the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott is not one of them.

"I think it is a big season, but I think you can't look too far down the road," Elliott said. "I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don't think there's really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I'll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season."

The New York Jets are ending one training camp battle before it even started. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that George Fant will play left tackle and Mekhi Becton will move to right tackle. Gang Green doesn’t seem to be viewing this as a permanent alignment, as Saleh indicated Becton’s “left tackle days aren’t over.”

The New Orleans Saints took the field for the first day of on-field training camp drills this week with a little more pep than usual. That’s because—for the first time since 2020—superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to the field and was trotting out with them.

“I’m kinda lost for words,” Thomas told them. “I didn’t want to come up here and get emotional or anything but, it was a blessing to definitely be back out there with the guys. Being able to put my head in the pile, just being out there to perfect my craft and compete and encourage guys.”

In the Seniors category, the finalists are former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, former Eagles and Rams linebacker Maxie Baughan, former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar, former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, former Packers running back/defensive back Cecil Isbell, former Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko, former Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg, former Rams cornerback Eddie Meador, former Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis, former Bengals defensive back Ken Riley, former Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, and former Cowboys and Giants cornerback Everson Walls. The Coach/Contributor finalists includes former Broncos, Giants and Falcons head coach Dan Reeves.

