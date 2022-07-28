Roster moves: Giants sign LB Austin Calitro, waive Justin Hilliard

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have waived linebacker Justin Hilliard.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan is reporting that the Giants have signed journeyman linebacker Austin Calitro in a corresponding roster move.

Calitro, 28, originally came into the league as a UDFA out of Villanova, and was signed by the New York Jets following the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's bounced around the NFL since then, spending time on the rosters or practice squads of the Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears. Calitro has a total of 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 passes defensed over the course of his travels.

Hilliard, 25, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2021 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. He Giants claimed him on September 1st of 2021 after he was waived in the 49ers final cutdowns. Hilliard played in just two games for the Giants and was on the field for all of 15 special teams snaps before landing on the season-ending injured reserve list in October.

Hilliard always had a tough road to the final roster, which was made tougher when he was in the news back in June. It was announced by the NFL that he was suspended for the first two games of the season after violating the League’s policy on PEDs.