Giants training camp, Day 2: Live updates from Thursday’s practice

The New York Giants take the field Thursday at 10 a.m. for their second practice of 2022 training camp. Big Blue View is on hand and will be bringing you all the coverage we can here on our website, via the @BigBlueView Twitter account and on our podcast and YouTube channels.

While you wait for all of that, use the Twitter stream below to keep up with all of today’s happenings. The day will begin with coach Brian Daboll meeting the media at 9:30.

A lot happened on Wednesday.

Daboll and GM Joe Schoen kicked off camp with a joint press conference.

Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney made a highlight reel touchdown grab.

Daniel Jones talked about learning the new offense.

Andrew Thomas gave an update on his twice surgically-repaired ankle.

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube