NFL power rankings: Analysts aren’t high on Giants

It’s that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The New York Giants are undefeated and it feels great. It’s also true that no games have been played. But hey, we can all use a bit of optimism after last year, right?

This is our first Power Rankings of the 2022 season and we’re going to aggregate several different websites and their rankings, turning the spotlight on the G-Men. So let’s get on with it now:

Pro Football Focus: No. 26

The biggest additions the Giants made were at general manager and head coach, and Brian Daboll, in particular, could have a real impact on Daniel Jones at quarterback. Jones was a top-five graded quarterback in the league through the first month of the season in 2021 before the wheels fell off as the offense disintegrated around him. The Giants did what they could on the offensive line, and the receiving corps staying healthy would be a big boost for the team overall. The Giants offense could be a surprise unit in 2022.

Bleacher Report: No. 24

This is it for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. After three rocky years as the team’s starter, the Giants passed on Jones’ fifth-year option. If he struggles again in 2022, Jones will be moving on next year. There’s also a new head coach in New York in Brian Daboll. Per Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the former Bills offensive coordinator can bring out the best in Jones. “I’ll say this, you know, with his new coach, and what they’ve already been able to do with Josh Allen. You take a guy that was low-50s completion-percentage guy and [Daboll] brought him all the way up to the top five—67-68 percent, whatever it was (69.2 percent in 2020),” Fitzpatrick said. “That was Josh Allen, but a lot of that was also Daboll on what he was able to do. So hopefully they can get on the same page and get comfortable quickly, and I think Daboll is going to do great things for his career.” However, at least one of our analysts has his doubts about Jones and the Giants in 2022. “The passing-game talent in New York isn’t great,” Davenport said. The defense is average. And the offensive line aspires to one day be average. The hiring of Daboll as head coach was a good move for the G-Men, but there’s not enough around Jones to have significant optimism that Jones’ fourth season will be markedly different than the first three.” Moton agrees, although he likes the potential of the New York defense in 2022. “Aside from the production on the field, Big Blue’s top playmakers must stay healthy, and that includes running back Saquon Barkley,” he said. “This team has been plagued by injuries at the skill positions over the past few years. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale fielded a top-three scoring defense in three of his four years with the Baltimore Ravens. He has some playmakers with Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence and rookie first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux in the front seven. Daboll and his staff may steer the Giants in the right direction, but the process may take some time before it translates to wins.”

Pro Football Network: No. 27

Speaking of quarterbacks, the New York Giants are in limbo with their quarterback situation. But instead of blindly opting in on Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, the Giants intelligently put his feet to the fire in Year 4. Jones is a semi-athletic passer with a decent arm and good playmaking ability. The hope is that head coach Brian Daboll can get the most out of Jones. The problematic question of what to do if he plays well in 2022 can wait. The Giants’ offensive line has been an issue since Dave Gettleman arrived. It wasn’t until his departure that it appeared to be sufficient. Evan Neal should slide gracefully into the right tackle slot. They’re also not short on weapons. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton all have name recognition, at the very least.

CBS Sports: No. 29

How much of a boost do all their prospective play-makers get from Brian Daboll’s entrance at head coach? Because for all the upside offered by Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney in recent years, they’ve delivered pretty pitifully. Perhaps Daboll will finally integrate Jones’ mobility into the offense, and capitalize on the big-play size (Golladay) and speed (Toney) of his targets, but until we see that happen, with an O-line still in transition, it’s hard to trust them with the ball. Kayvon Thibodeaux should certainly enliven their front seven, which already boasts foundational pieces in Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence, but the back half remains a major question mark, especially with former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry now out of the picture. New general manager Joe Schoen made clear in his actions this offseason that 2022 was more about deconstructing the lineup than building a new one.

You can see all of the lines on upcoming games at DraftKings Sportsbook.