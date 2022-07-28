Giants news, 7/28: Highlights and notes from Day 1 of training camp

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants concluded their first practice of training camp on Wednesday morning at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. There is plenty from Day 1 to discuss, so let’s get to some of the takeaways. According to BBV's Ed Valentine, this is not your same old Giants’ offense. The practice featured pre-snap motion, unusual alignments, quick, often horizontal, throws to moving targets. Yeah, this is not the Giant offense we got used to over the past couple of seasons. For example, the first play of the day featured running back Saquon Barkley in the slot and second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson lined up in the backfield.

It’s difficult for a former first-round receiver to be a secret superstar, but that’s how far the narrative has shifted on WR Kadarius Toney. When the Giants drafted Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the draft, many expected Toney to be traded away shortly thereafter. Toney’s rookie season was disjointed, but a dominant day against Dallas in Week 5 showed what he is capable of. He possesses rare movement skills and showed in that game he can win all over the field. Many have written him off after an underwhelming season, but the Giants’ leading receiver had 521 yards — such was the disaster of the passing game at large. With more opportunities coming Toney’s way this season, we could yet see impressive play from the second-year wideout.

These are the type of plays that will help Toney breakout

After practice, left tackle Andrew Thomas spoke with the media about how his ankle is feeling, his expectations of being one of the best left tackles in the league, and growing into a leadership role for the offensive line. The biggest question was going to be around his ankle following his second surgery in as many offseasons in late January.

“Feeling pretty good. I just followed the plan from the trainers in the off-season, and I’m trying to maintain that, working on strengthening and stuff like that,” Thomas said. “It feels pretty good.”

NJ.com’s Daryl Slater writes that a “harsh reality is about to set in for the Giants. And while co-owner John Mara is sick and tired of losing, he needs to be willing to swallow his frustration for the next couple seasons — amid this true, full-on rebuilding process — and actually show some patience with his rookie head coach and rookie general manager. Mara has talked plenty about being patient over the past few (rather miserable) seasons. But he hasn’t really backed up his words. Now, he absolutely must.”

Nate Davis predicts the Giants will only have five wins this year.

They’ve won 22 games since 2017, tied with the crosstown Jets for the league’s fewest over that stretch, and probably have even more concerns heading into this season. If first-year coach Brian Daboll can’t unlock the talents of QB Daniel Jones, who’s now in a walk year after his fifth-year option was declined, good bet the G-Men fall behind their Gotham rivals.

It is all-systems-go as the Giants hit the field. The heat wave that brought 100-degree temperatures has come and gone, but there is sure to be plenty of heat and humidity to challenge the players this training camp as the summer heads toward August. There are always benchmarks and highlights during the course of camp. Here are five moments that Paul Schwartz is looking forward to viewing and analyzing.

Brian Daboll has promised a clean slate for players since he was hired as Giants coach in January. That leads to uncertainty with the depth chart, as returning players are mixed with newcomers signed and drafted by Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen. The Athletic's Dan Duggan takes a look at the five biggest position battles—wide receiver, tight end, left guard, inside linebacker and slot cornerback—that will be settled over the next seven weeks before the Giants’ Sept. 11 season opener.

Third year slot cornerback Darnay Holmes shows he is ready to battle for the spot

Dr. Porras: “Saquon is definitely one of the (players I believe in). Moral of the story: He was going to smash last year (despite a 2020 ACL injury) and he just got super unlucky and stepped on another dude’s foot. Lo and behold, he was down basically the rest of the season. But those are the guys that just have really bad injury luck. He’s a guy I really like this year, though.”

Eli showing that Arch has a long way to go before he is better than him.....at juggling

Around the league

After five injury-riddled NFL seasons, Chris Carson is calling it a career. The 27-year-old Seahawks running back is retiring from football due to a lingering neck issue, according to NFL Media. Seattle will technically release Carson, a former 1,000-yard rusher, with a failed physical designation, allowing the veteran to collect injury protection benefits, but his playing days are over.

The Vikings have opted to keep plenty of incumbent players in place, even with a new General Manager and head coach. However, G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah admits that he at least pondered a quarterback change. “I’ll be frank,” said Adofo-Mensah. “The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

"Man, it feels good to be a part of a professional locker room," Allen said with a slight chuckle. "Not only in the locker room, but when you talk to the coaches, it's a professional setting. You got to hone in on the details. If you're not listening to the details, it's not (coaches) getting on you. It's (them) telling you what's right and what's wrong.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver depth chart just got a lot stronger. In the span of an hour on Monday, the Bucs signed veteran Julio Jones to a one-year deal and learned fellow pass catcher Chris Godwin would be available for the start of training camp after tearing his ACL in December.

Jones joins former Giants TE Kyle Rudolph on the Bucs

Here’s new Bucs tight end Kyle Rudolph at first day of practice. pic.twitter.com/dw8ZJ12b8V — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 27, 2022

