Giants news, 7/27: As training camp opens, all eyes on Daniel Jones

The Giants hoped in 2019 that Daniel Jones could be their quarterback of the future, the long-term replacement for Eli Manning. That’s why they drafted Jones sixth overall, of course. And they still have those hopes, even though general manager Dave Gettleman is gone, replaced by Joe Schoen. But now, it’s all on Jones to finally show he can be a reliable — and maybe even elite — starter in the NFL. And if he doesn’t turn the corner in 2022, Schoen can easily move on from him.

There is no doubt QB Daniel Jones has flashed real talent and moxie at times during his short tenure as the Giants signal-caller, yet the organization declined to pick up his fifth-year option this summer. With unrestricted free agency looming at the season’s end, Jones has the opportunity to write his own ticket. With additions like the seventh overall pick, offensive tackle Evan Neal, veteran guard Mark Glowinski, and dynamic second-round receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the Giants have worked hard to give Jones the foundation he needs to succeed.

NYDN's Pat Leonard offers that The assumption has been that Jones will start in Week 1 at Tennessee and receive an extended audition to make his case, deep into the fall at least. General Manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll got these jobs because they helped draft and develop Buffalo’s Josh Allen, however. They have proven recently that they know a star QB when they see one. So it is not a stretch to imagine a hypothetical scenario in which Schoen and Daboll could decide as soon as this summer that Jones isn’t the answer and pivot accordingly.

In the 32 Questions, 32 Teams section of his notebook, Peter King asks Can Brian Daboll turn Daniel Jones’ career around? "John Mara, like it or not, still believes Jones can be a good starting NFL quarterback. Mara thinks the revolving coaching door and weaponry that’s always hurt has doomed Jones. This summer, Daboll, imported after tutoring Josh Allen in Buffalo, will try to put a stamp of competency on Jones—but two disappointing receivers last year, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, will be closely watched too," wrote King.

The Giants Tuesday announced that four players rehabilitating injuries will not be on the field when the team holds its first training camp practice. Three players have been placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list: wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles tendon), center Nick Gates (leg) and tackle Matt Peart (knee). In addition, linebacker Azeez Ojulari was put on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list with a hamstring injury.

Safety Andrew Adams, defensive lineman Nick Williams, wide receiver Marcus Kemp and offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour are in. Safety Henry Black, wide receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive tackle Jabari Ellis and cornerback Maurice Canady are out.

The biggest question: Can the Giants’ playmakers stay on the field? General manager Joe Schoen admitted there is “excitement and stress” for his first training camp. Excitement because they’re trying to build something new and stress because the Giants must keep their players healthy through training camp. The latter didn’t happen last year and this spring, when just about every playmaker from WR Kenny Golladay (leg) to WR Kadarius Toney (knee) to WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles) was sidelined by injury. But at least the Giants enter the summer with optimism.

The New York Giants are ranked 27, in limbo with their quarterback situation. But instead of blindly opting in on Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, the Giants intelligently put his feet to the fire in Year 4. Jones is a semi-athletic passer with a decent arm and good playmaking ability. The hope is that head coach Brian Daboll can get the most out of Jones. The problematic question of what to do if he plays well in 2022 can wait.

“The far bigger reason a trade won’t happen with the Giants is that it would be completely incongruent with everything the new regime has done this offseason,” writes Dan Duggan. “General manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had opportunities to upgrade from Daniel Jones in free agency and the draft. But everything they’ve done points to giving Jones one last shot to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback. To trade for Garoppolo, who is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, would be a wild departure from that plan.”

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux among favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, per @tipico



Aidan Hutchinson +450

Kayvon Thibodeaux +550

Kyle Hamilton +700

Quay Walker +900

Sauce Gardner +1000

Jermaine Johnson +1000

Devin Lloyd +1000

“I think it’s going to be a little mix of everything,” running back Matt Breida said on the “Giants Huddle” podcast about the offense under coach Brian Daboll (formerly the Bills’ offensive coordinator) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (formerly the Chiefs’ team’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator). “If any of you watch the offense in Buffalo, it’ll be a little bit similar, but also with Kafka here, there will be a little more sauce to it from Kansas City. I think it’s going to be a mixture of both. We’re going to have teams guessing what we’re going to be running.”

Around the league

Despite winning 12 games and the NFC East division title, questions about Mike McCarthy’s future in Dallas persist. Even before the Dallas Cowboys reported for training camp today, job security was the first question asked of the coach.

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” said McCarthy. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy: "He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to the Super Bowl. And I have choices." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s first practice of training camp is going to be delayed for a little bit. Burrow is having surgery to repair his appendix. Burrow will miss some practice time as he recovers from the appendectomy, but it is not expected to be an extended absence for the quarterback.

Deebo Samuel reported for San Francisco 49ers training camp and Niners general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that he's optimistic an extension can get done soon.

"We've had really productive and substantive talks," Lynch said. "I don't want to get everyone all excited that something is imminent, because we're not there yet. But really hopeful that in the near future, we'll be able to announce something that is exciting for everyone involved. Deebo is here today, and we're excited about moving forward with him as part of this team."

Patriots players have spent the offseason noting the improvement that they’ve seen in quarterback Mac Jones as he heads into his second season and the team’s head coach weighed in on the subject. Bill Belichick met with reporters as the team’s full squad reported for training camp and said that he concurs with those who have been singing Jones’ praises over the last few months. Belichick says that he has seen “dramatic improvement” in the 2021 first-round pick since the end of his rookie season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has effectively put the kibosh on any chance you'll ever again see Garoppolo take the field as QB1 for the Niners.

"I think our team's ready for Trey, going through OTAs," said Shanahan. "I'm just pumped to get to work -- provide him some practices because I know the kid has the abilities, made of the right stuff, he just needs the reps."

