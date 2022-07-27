Giants training camp opens: Things we know, and don’t know

We know that the New York Giants open their 2022 training camp on Wednesday, with the first public practice set to begin at Quest Diagnostics Training Center at 10 a.m. We don’t know what is going to happen as the Giants start over — again — with a new head coach and general manager.

Thinking about that little fact, yours truly had a lightbulb moment. Let’s go through some things we know, and don’t know, as the Giants begin their season.

We know that the big story will be whether or not Daniel Jones can prove to a new regime that he can be the Giants’ quarterback beyond this year. What we don’t know is what happens if Jones is good, but not great? Would the Giants make a long-term investment? Use the franchise tag and once again put off a decision? Would they just move on, likely drafting a new potential franchise quarterback?

We know Saquon Barkley is healthier than he has been since early in the 2019 season. We don’t know if he can still be the same type of player he was before all the injuries.