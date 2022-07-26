Giants roster moves: Andrew Adams, Nick Williams among four players signed

The New York Giants signed four players on Tuesday, one day before their first practice of 2022 training camp.

The Giants announced the previously reported signings of safety Andrew Adams and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

The Giants made official the previously reported signings of veteran players Andrew Adams, a safety who played for the Giants in 2016 and 2017, and Nick Williams, a defensive tackle. They also added wide receiver Marcus Kemp, offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour.

All four players had worked out for the Giants on Monday.

To make roster space, undrafted free agent rookie defensive tackle Jabari Ellis, wide receiver Travis Toivonen and safety Henry Black were waived. Veteran cornerback Maurice Canady had his contract terminated.

Adams played for the Giants in 2016 and 2017 after going undrafted out of Connecticut. He played in 30 games over those two seasons with 17 starts.

Adams signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2017 season, and spent the last four seasons there. Adams has played in 87 regular season games with 35 starts. He has also appeared in seven postseason games.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Williams was a seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft. Williams has played 75 NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Thirty of Williams’ 35 NFL starts came for Detroit over the past two seasons. He started all 17 games in 2021. His best statistical year was 2019, when he had 6.0 of his 7.5 career sacks and 42 tackles (24 solo) while playing for the Chicago Bears. Williams is 32.

Kemp, 6-4 and 210 pounds, entered the NFL from Hawaii as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2017. He has played in 44 regular-season and eight postseason games, all but one of them for Kansas City. Kemp has four receptions for 42 yards. Kemp will be 25 in August.

Seymour played collegiately at Rutgers. The 6-6, 319-pounder has not played in an NFL regular-season game. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Last year, Seymour suffered an Achilles tendon injury in spring drills and was on injured reserve until his reinstatement in February.