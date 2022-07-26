Giants place Azeez Ojulari on Non-Football Injury list, add four to PUP list

The New York Giants on Tuesday added several players to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Those players included offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart, along with wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Gates, starting center for the Giants in 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, suffered a horrific leg fracture in Week 2 last season against the Washington Football Team. He has undergone multiple surgeries, and his availability to play at all in 2022 is in question.

Peart was a third-round pick by the Giants in 2020. He has been a rotational tackle for the Giants the past two seasons, playing both left and right tackle and making six starts in 26 games. He suffered a torn ACL in a 2021 Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shepard, played in just seven games during an injury-plagued 2021 season. The veteran wide receiver suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was added to the PUP list with a quad injury when rookies reported to camp on the 21st.

Notably, CB Rodarius Williams was not listed on the PUP list. He played in five games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL, but is apparently healthy to start camp.

The Giants also added second-year EDGE Azeez Ojulari to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a hamstring injury. Pat Leonard of the New York Post reports that Ojulari suffered the injury recently but is expected to recover with rest.

As we always note, hamstring injuries can be notoriously tricky and the Giants would be well-served by not rushing Ojulari back onto the field.