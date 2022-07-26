Giants roster move: DT Nick Williams signing, Jabari Ellis waived, per report

On the eve of training camp, the New York Giants are signing veteran defensive tackle Nick Williams, per a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Williams was a seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft. Williams has played 75 NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Williams was part of the group of players who worked out for the Giants on Monday. The Giants are also reportedly signing veteran safety Andrew Adams, a former Giant and another player who was part of Monday’s workout.

Thirty of Williams’ 35 NFL starts came for Detroit over the past two seasons. His best statistical year was 2019, when he had 6.0 of his 7.5 career sacks and 42 tackles (24 solo) while playing for the Chicago Bears.

Williams joins a group that includes Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Justin Ellis and rookie fifth-round pick D.J. Davidson.

To make room on the roster, the Giants are reportedly waiving defensive tackle Jabari Ellis, an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina.