Giants news, 7/26: Optimism abounds as players report for training camp

BBV's Ed Valentine opines new coaches — and new general managers — have no track record. There will almost certainly be some stunning moves as the Giants shape their roster. There will probably be a bunch of shuffling after ‘final’ cuts to 53, once GM Joe Schoen sees which veteran players are cut loose by other NFL teams.

With that all being said, here is Ed's pre-training camp educated guess at what the 53-man roster could look like.

SI’s Patricia Traina writes that the buzz around the New York Giants this summer is undeniable and with good reason.

After multiple attempts to pull the franchise out of its downward spiral that has seen the Giants post a losing record in eight of its last nine seasons since 2013, there is hope that the franchise is finally on the right track. That hope begins with team ownership’s willingness to scrap the old and outdated “Giants way” of doing business in which the team operated as a sort of a closed organization in which whenever a key opening came up in its front office, that opening was filled with a face familiar to ownership.

Mike Vaccaro writes "We need to do better,” Giants co-owner John Mara said last winter. That was when he officially tore up the blueprint and started over, hiring Joe Schoen out of the Bills’ front office to be the new general manager, then watching Schoen hire Brian Daboll off the Buffalo coaching staff to be the head coach. Both men have done well in their first months on the job, lending a clear understanding to what needs to be done here. Schoen had a fine first draft. Daboll seems an instant infusion of life and energy. So far, so good.”

The Giants QB Daniel Jones was ranked 30th, a Tier 4 quarterback that the Athletic categorized as "an unproven player (not enough information for voters to classify) or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games."

The return of healthy Saquon Barkley should improve this stat:

The Giants are ranked at 24, but the lowest for an NFC East team.

This is it for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. After three rocky years as the team’s starter, the Giants passed on Jones’ fifth-year option. If he struggles again in 2022, Jones will be moving on next year.

After dropping their season-opener in Dallas, the Giants would lose just one more game during the rest of the 1986 season. In the playoffs, the Giants walloped Joe Montana and the 49ers, 49-3, before shutting out Washington in the NFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl XXI, New York trailed 10-9 at intermission before outscoring the Broncos 30-10 in the second half en route to a 39-20 victory. Game MVP Phil Simms enjoyed an historic outing, completing a record 88% of his pass attempts for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He completed all 10 of his attempts in the second half while throwing touchdown passes to Mark Bavaro and Phil McConkey.

Around the league

The defending Super Bowl champions returned to work on Sunday with one significant question mark regarding their franchise quarterback’s most important appendage — his throwing arm. Now that camp has started, Stafford has started throwing.

“Definitely knocking some rust off and feeling it again,” said Stafford after practice Sunday. “It’s good to get out there and stress it a little bit and see how it reacts...there’s a little bit of something that we have down on paper, but it’ll be fluid I’m sure.”

Arizona QB Kyler Murray’s new contract includes the mandate to do four hours of independent study each week

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals made some roster moves on ahead of the start of training camp. The team announced that it placed offensive tackle La'el Collins on the non-football injury list, and offensive guard Alex Cappa, running back Samaje Perine, safety Brandon Wilson, defensive end Khalid Kareem and linebacker Joe Bachie on the physically unable to perform list.

The NFL changed its uniform rules for 2022, allowing alternate helmets and more retro looks. The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals are the latest teams to unveil their new looks.

NFL+—the National Football League's exclusive streaming subscription service—officially launches today. With NFL+, fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers access to live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more. NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

