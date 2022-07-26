Giants pre-training camp depth chart, practice schedule

With the first practice of New York Giants training camp set for Wednesday, let’s look at the depth chart and the public practice schedule.

Drafted rookies are in bold.

Offense

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb

The only question here is whether the Giants keep two quarterbacks or three on the 53-man roster.

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams, Jashaun Corbin, Sandro Platzgummer

Barkley, Breida and who else?

Wide receiver: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, Richie James, Robert Foster, C.J. Board, Alex Bachman, David Sills, Travis Toivonen, Austin Proehl, Keelan Doss

Cross your fingers and hope the front four — Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Robinson — make it to Week 1 healthy. The last couple of spots could be one of the better position battles of camp.

Tight end: Daniel Bellinger, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, Chris Myarick, Jeremiah Hall, Austin Allen, Andre Miller

Let’s hope Bellinger’s injury does not sideline him long. After Bellinger, it is tough to predict the other tight ends who stick.

Offensive line: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson, Max Garcia, Joshua Ezeudu, Jamil Douglas, Marcus McKethan, Matt Gono, Nick Gates, Matt Peart, Devery Hamilton, Roy Mbaeteka, Josh Rivas

Like I said in my 53-man roster projection, after the first seven anything can happen here.

Defense

Defensive line: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward, Jalyn Holmes, D.J. Davidson, David Moa, Niko Lalos, Chris Hinton, Jabari Ellis, Ryder Anderson

I think Lawrence, Williams, Justin Ellis, Ward and Davidson make the roster.

Edge: Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, Cam Brown, Oshane Ximines, Tomon Fox

Whither Oshane Ximines’ time with the Giants.

Linebacker: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Justin Hilliard

I think Carter Coughlin has a fight on his hands to keep a roster spot.

Cornerback: Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Cordale Flott, Gavin Heslop, Maurice Canady, Michael Jacquet, Khalil Dorsey, Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert

Jackson, Robinson, Flott and probably Holmes should be in. Who will join them?

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams, Henry Black, Yusuf Corker, Trenton Thompson

McKinney, Love and Belton should be safe. That likely leaves for players competing for one spot.

Special teams

Placekicker: Graham Gano

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Long-snapper: Casey Kreiter

The only news here will be if the Giants eventually bring in competition — or even a replacement — for Gillan.

Giants 2022 training camp practice schedule

Wednesday, July 27: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m.- Noon

Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m. - Noon

Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. – Noon

Friday, Aug. 5: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. – Noon

Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Noon (End of public training camp practices)