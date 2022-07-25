Giants expected to sign safety Andrew Adams

Andrew Adams is returning to the New York Giants, per multiple reports, with Jordan Ranaan of ESPN first to issue the report via Twitter.

Adams played for the Giants in 2016 and 2017 after going undrafted out of Connecticut. He played in 30 games over those two seasons with 17 starts.

Adams signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2017 season, and spent the last four seasons there. Adams has played in 87 regular season games with 35 starts. He has also appeared in seven postseason games.

The Giants have Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and fourth-round pick Dane Belton at safety, and apparently wanted more competition for spots on the 53-man roster.

The move has not yet been made official by the Giants, so the corresponding roster move is not yet known.

Via Aaron Wilson, the Giants held a large-scale workout on Monday that also included tight end Eric Ebron and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm.

Ebron, a 2014 first-round pick, was commonly linked to the Giants in the run-up to that year’s draft. We never got the chance to find out just how high Jerry Reese and Tom Coughlin were on the North Carolina product, however. The Newark, N.J. native was selected 10th overall by the Detroit Lions, two picks before the Giants’ selection at 12th overall.

Ebron (6-foot-4, 253 pounds) has been an athletic receiving tight end in the NFL. While the 29-year-old veteran only caught 12 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown in eight games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, he did rack up 558 yards and five touchdowns in nine starts the year before. Ebron would likely play a similar role as fellow receiving tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, and the two would likely be in direct competition if Ebron is signed.

Lamm was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State following the 2015 NFL Draft. Lamm has spent time with the Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans, serving as both a back-up and starter for those teams. He’s played in 86 games and started 28 games at tackle over the course of his career. Lamm has been relatively reliable as a backup and has been charged with 12.5 sacks over the course of his career.

It’s notable that the Giants released offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury designation and recently placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list to start camp. The Giants’ interest in Ebron and Lamm could signal a desire to fill out their depth chart in light of those injuries.

The Giants previously signed wide receiver Keelan Doss after hosting him for a workout during their mandatory minicamp in June.