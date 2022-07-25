Follow training camp right here as the Giants prepare for the 2022 season

Giants 2022 training camp: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants 2022 training camp: Everything you need to know

Football is back! New York Giants players report for training camp on Tuesday, July 26, with the first practice of camp set for Wednesday morning.

At Big Blue View, we have prepping you for training camp for months now with roster profiles, position previews, roster rankings, podcasts on relevant topics, YouTube videos and much more.

The 2022 season marks a new era of Giants football, with a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new head coach in Brian Daboll. Can they get the Giants turned around after five miserable seasons that saw the Giants go 22-59, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football?

The process of trying to do that begins in earnest with training camp. Follow Big Blue View as we give you all the news, analysis and opinion you will need to be ready.

Giants 2022 training camp practice schedule

Wednesday, July 27: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m.- Noon

Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m. - Noon

Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. – Noon

Friday, Aug. 5: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. – Noon

Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Noon (End of public training camp practices)