Giants news, 7/25: Xavier McKinney, Joe Schoen, Daniel Jones, more

Giants’ Xavier McKinney on ‘losing mentality’ and ‘disagreements’ with former coaching staff | Big Blue View
In a candid interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney took several not so subtle shots at former head coach Joe Judge and his coaching staff. Ed Valentine offered his view on many of McKinney’s comments.
Joe Schoen: ‘Synergy’ with Brian Daboll gives Giants leg up | New York Post
Even the best tutoring from Brandon Beane, Schoen’s boss for the past five years with the Bills, could not prepare Schoen for everything he will encounter as a first-time top executive. One of the key pieces of advice Schoen received from more experienced contemporaries around the league centered on what he described as the “feeling-out process’’ novice general managers undergo with what often is a newly hired head coach.
Which quarterbacks are next up for new deals? | ProFootballTalk
Daniel Jones. The Giants didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. The 2019 top-10 pick enters a contract year. If he becomes the guy the Giants thought he’d be three years ago, he’ll get a long-term deal or the franchise tag.
Greg Cosell offers his view on RB Saquon Barkley
“I don’t think he’s that kind of back that grinds out hard earned yards that you’d like to give the ball to 20-25 times per game…” @GregCosell breaking down the pros and cons of Giants RB Saquon Barkley on latest @RossTuckerPod pic.twitter.com/xbePXCq67y— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) July 24, 2022
PFN Mock Draft: Every team's highest-drafted player in the 2023 NFL Draft | Pro Football Network
The New York Giants are selecting Kelee Ringo at a staggeringly high amount. Through simulations, Ringo is drafted with the Giants’ seventh overall selection more than half the time that users stay put and don’t trade out. Ringo is long, possesses elite speed, and has terrific ball skills. He’ll be a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year wherever he lands.
Grading Every New York Giants Position Group Going into 2022 | The 33rd Team
The positional group with the highest grade is Big Blue's defensive line with an A-. The lowest grade went to the tight end group with a C-.
Will Levis excited about Giants' plans for Wan'Dale Robinson | 247sports.com
"The Giants GM was actually (Manning Passing Academy) and (he) was talking to us for a while and I got a chance to talk to him about Wan'Dale," Levis said during SEC Media Days. "They have some really good ideas about how they're going to use him in that offense that got me excited. I talked to Wan'Dale recently and he's doing well and he's a dog. They love him over there. I think it's going to be a pretty seamless transition for him at the NFL and I'm pumped to see what he can do."
Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia, likely to miss 2022 season | CBSSports.com
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) and will likely miss the 2022 season as he focuses on his recovery.
"Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie's statement reads. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."
NFL has no update on Stephen Ross investigation | ProFootballTalk
On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleged, among other things, that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, in the hope of securing the first pick in the 2020 draft. The league launched an investigation. Nearly six months later, the investigation remains unresolved. The NFL told PFT via email on Friday night that there is “no update” on the situation.
Ben Roethlisberger hints ex-Steelers GM Kevin Colbert wanted him to retire earlier | CBSSports.com
Reflecting on his own retirement, Roethlisberger suggested to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week that Colbert wanted him to hang up the cleats prior to the 2021 season.
"It was mostly Kevin," Roethlisberger told Ron Cook, explaining management's preference to say farewell. "I think (coach) Mike (Tomlin) was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. (Art) Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play."
Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff | NFL.com
The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Barrett's hiring comes after the NFL instituted a new ruling in March that mandates teams hire a minority coach as an offensive assistant. The new rule, which derives from the league's new diversity advisory committee, is put forth to improve the NFL's diversity hiring practices.
A deal's a deal.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022
Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS
Philosoraptor's corner: The intangible traits of franchise quarterbacks
Worst to first? Could the Giants really pull that off? You never know
Big Blue View mailbag: Offensive line, UDFAs, more questions
