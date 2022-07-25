Giants news, 7/25: Xavier McKinney, Joe Schoen, Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

In a candid interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney took several not so subtle shots at former head coach Joe Judge and his coaching staff. Ed Valentine offered his view on many of McKinney’s comments.

Even the best tutoring from Brandon Beane, Schoen’s boss for the past five years with the Bills, could not prepare Schoen for everything he will encounter as a first-time top executive. One of the key pieces of advice Schoen received from more experienced contemporaries around the league centered on what he described as the “feeling-out process’’ novice general managers undergo with what often is a newly hired head coach.

Daniel Jones. The Giants didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. The 2019 top-10 pick enters a contract year. If he becomes the guy the Giants thought he’d be three years ago, he’ll get a long-term deal or the franchise tag.

Greg Cosell offers his view on RB Saquon Barkley

“I don’t think he’s that kind of back that grinds out hard earned yards that you’d like to give the ball to 20-25 times per game…” @GregCosell breaking down the pros and cons of Giants RB Saquon Barkley on latest @RossTuckerPod pic.twitter.com/xbePXCq67y — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) July 24, 2022

The New York Giants are selecting Kelee Ringo at a staggeringly high amount. Through simulations, Ringo is drafted with the Giants’ seventh overall selection more than half the time that users stay put and don’t trade out. Ringo is long, possesses elite speed, and has terrific ball skills. He’ll be a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year wherever he lands.

The positional group with the highest grade is Big Blue's defensive line with an A-. The lowest grade went to the tight end group with a C-.

"The Giants GM was actually (Manning Passing Academy) and (he) was talking to us for a while and I got a chance to talk to him about Wan'Dale," Levis said during SEC Media Days. "They have some really good ideas about how they're going to use him in that offense that got me excited. I talked to Wan'Dale recently and he's doing well and he's a dog. They love him over there. I think it's going to be a pretty seamless transition for him at the NFL and I'm pumped to see what he can do."

Around the league

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) and will likely miss the 2022 season as he focuses on his recovery.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie's statement reads. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleged, among other things, that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, in the hope of securing the first pick in the 2020 draft. The league launched an investigation. Nearly six months later, the investigation remains unresolved. The NFL told PFT via email on Friday night that there is “no update” on the situation.

Reflecting on his own retirement, Roethlisberger suggested to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week that Colbert wanted him to hang up the cleats prior to the 2021 season.

"It was mostly Kevin," Roethlisberger told Ron Cook, explaining management's preference to say farewell. "I think (coach) Mike (Tomlin) was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. (Art) Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play."

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Barrett's hiring comes after the NFL instituted a new ruling in March that mandates teams hire a minority coach as an offensive assistant. The new rule, which derives from the league's new diversity advisory committee, is put forth to improve the NFL's diversity hiring practices.

A deal's a deal.



Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

