Giants news, 7/23: Oddsmakers pushing Jimmy Garappolo to Giants possibility

Oddsmakers pushing Jimmy G. to Giants line

Jimmy Garappolo to the Giants honestly doesn’t make much sense, but Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Giants the second-most likely landing spot for the current San Francisco 49ers quarterback. David Carr of NFL Network and Mike Tannenbaum of 33rd Team recently pushed Garappolo to the Giants stories.

Here are the Garappolo odds from SportsBetting.ag.

Browns +225

Giants +350

Seahawks +350

Texans +400

Lions +500

Bears +1200

Jets +2000

Saints +2000

SI Sportsbook sets the New York Giants' 2022 over/under win total at 7.5 games.

Wide receiver for the Giants? Really? ESPN says:

This is both a strong position and one with a lot of dissonance right now. Sterling Shepard is rehabbing a torn left Achilles, and Kadarius Toney may or may not be traded. That said, when you have those two, Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay as well as 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, it’s hard not to recognize how strong the overall depth and talent at the position is. How that unfolds when it comes to the regular season is still yet to be seen.

Here's our expert look at the 2022 New York Giants' preseason predictions, along with news, and a schedule link for the season ahead.

As bad as the Giants were last season, they think their talent base is a lot better than people on the outside do. They are convinced that if Jones can get protection, he can be a very good quarterback, and they are very sure that the new-look offensive line will be the strongest one they’ve had in years. He also has talented receivers and a potential all-pro running back. They absolutely expect to score a heck of a lot more points than the pathetic 15.2 per game they averaged last year. And they should. But they are still quite a ways from becoming the type of dynamic offense that wins consistently in the NFL these days. And though they should have a very aggressive defense that produces more sacks, they have too many holes in the secondary to stop dynamic offenses all season long. Just to be competitive, they are counting on a lot of things to suddenly go right that just haven’t of late. They need Jones to stay healthy and show some consistency. They need oft-injured players like Barkley, Shepard and Golladay to stay on the field. And they really need those veterans they signed on the offensive line to play well, though it’s worth remembering there’s a reason they were available. They’re decent players, but there is a risk. If it all goes according to plan, everyone stays healthy and Jones finally looks like a franchise quarterback, then sure, the Giants could compete for a playoff spot. But those are a lot of ifs. And truth be told, even Schoen and Daboll know their plan is focused much more on next year.

Around the league

Player ratings are out for "Madden NFL 23," and Bucky Brooks has beef with five grades.

I hate to say I think I like these.

Introducing the Stealth Black Helmet, coming this fall pic.twitter.com/1N87PMopDe — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 22, 2022

