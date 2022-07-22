Giants ink former Seahawks corner Gavin Heslop, cut OT Korey Cunningham

Yonkers native and former Stony Brook University standout Gavin Heslop is now a New York Giant. The Giants added Heslop, the former Seattle Seahawk on Friday, terminating the contract of tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury.

The 6-foot Heslop made his NFL debut for the Seahawks last Nov. 21 vs. Arizona. He also played at Washington on Nov. 29 and at Houston on Dec. 12. During the Texans game he took the field for four defensive and 30 special teams snaps and had one special teams tackle before breaking both his fibula and tibia.

Heslop had to be carted off the field, but had successful surgery a few days after the injury.

#Giants just signed former @StonyBrookFB CB Gavin Heslop. Here’s my notes on him from my 2020 draft guide pic.twitter.com/XRhbEGBliU — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) July 22, 2022

Heslop joined Seattle as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and spent almost that entire season on the team’s practice squad. He was elevated to the lineup for one game, but didn’t see the field.

At Stony Brook University, Heslop started 37 consecutive games and recorded 138 total tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns. He earned captain honors as a senior in 2019 and was also named third-team All-CAA Football after registering 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two blocked kicks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

Heslop was a NYSSWA first-team All-New York State selection and first team All-Catholic High School Football League at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

Cunningham, meanwhile, was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 7, 2021 and to the active roster on Oct. 10. He played in 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34). He played a season-high 67 snaps at right tackle at Philadelphia on Dec. 26 after starter Matt Peart suffered a first-quarter knee injury.