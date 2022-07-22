Madden 23 QB and OL ratings: Daniel Jones rated as one of the game’s worst starters

Friday is the final day of ratings for EA Sports Madden 23. It has been interesting to see what EA feels about the state of the New York Giants through this week. We have covered most of the roster and today we wrap it up with quarterbacks and the offensive line.

We will start this off with the most important position on the field. I don’t think anyone thought Daniel Jones was going to be rated particularly well, but at 70 overall he is rated lower than the likes of Sam Darnold and Jared Goff. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks have a worse quarterback room than the New York Giants, at least according to EA Sports.

Moving over to the OL and the thing that jumps out the most is Evan Neal being rated higher than Andrew Thomas. The highly touted prospect comes in at 77 overall while Thomas, coming off a good year, is at 76 overall. Another surprising thing is free agent signing Mike Glowinski coming in at 76 overall. After the season Thomas put together this seems a little low. It’s also notable that there are a few offensive linemen that are top 10 in the game that the Giants passed on.

Initial ratings have Evan Neal better then Andrew Thomas #Madden23 #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/WP4atqqpx3 — Michael “Muggsy” Parra (@MuggsyParra) July 22, 2022

You want them upfront



Top 10 OL in #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/DP0q6VrDNj — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 22, 2022

This wraps up the roster for the Giants in Madden 23. Overall it’s a group that you might want to take into franchise mode if you enjoy rebuilding a team. The top-rated players on the roster ended up being Saquon Barkley (86), Leonard Williams (83), then a tie between Adoree’ Jackson and Sterling Shepard (82).