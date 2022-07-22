Giants news, 7/22: Daniel Bellinger injury, Kyle Rudolph to Bucs, Adoree’ Jackson, more

Good morning, New York Giants (+2) fans!

The New York Giants have placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a quad injury. That means Bellinger will not be on the field when training camp opens next week but can be activated from PUP at any point between now and the beginning of the season. No word on how Bellinger sustained the injury.

The Buccaneers are signing former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ to a one-year deal. Rudolph, 32, was a two-time Pro Bowler during a 10-season tenure with the Vikings from 2011-2020. He played the 2021 campaign with the Giants, but he was released this offseason in a cap-saving move. The signing comes roughly a month after former Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement and gives the Bucs a veteran tight end with an impressive résumé and is an opportunity for Rudolph to revitalize his career.

OLB Elerson Smith has the attention of Dan Duggan, as he is the pick for a sleeper breakout player this season. “The previous coaching staff had huge expectations for Smith. But the 2021 fourth-round pick missed important developmental time due to a hamstring injury as a rookie, which came after he didn’t have a college season in 2020 due to COVID-19....the new staff seems equally intrigued by the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder,” writes Duggan.

“I really got tested with adversity after my rookie season because everybody on the staff got fired,” Jackson, a first-round pick by the Titans in 2017, said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Cut To It” podcast. “Vrabel got there and, at the end of the day, I had to get used to him and what he wanted — the type of player he wanted and the style he wanted, as that being my first time trying to get used to it...(But) we didn’t jell. It didn’t mesh right. My play didn’t work and the way he was coaching didn’t work for me.”

One of the trade is the Giants trading WR Darius Slayton to the Bears for a 2023 seventh-round pick. BR's Kristopher Knox offers that Chicago would get an established veteran who can help QB Justin Fields develop, while New York would get something in return for a player it may outright release anyway. It might not be a flashy trade for either franchise, but it's one that would just make sense for both.

PFN gives the Giants the top spot for the 1980-1999 era throwback unis they will wear this year. The uniform, which includes “Giants” spelled out across the side of the helmet and classic numbers on the jerseys, will be featured on Oct. 2 against the Bears and Dec. 4 against Washington.

For the first time in a decade, the Cowboys will wear their white helmet with a single navy star and classic throwback uniforms for their Thanksgiving game against the Giants, the team announced on Thursday.

The New York Giants had three first-round picks, which should’ve helped the previous regime put the franchise on track for winning seasons, but that didn’t happen. Big Blue parted ways with former general manager Dave Gettleman, and the new administration still has to figure out if Daniel Jones can be a serviceable starter. If the new coaching staff helps Jones put together his best year, the Giants would get a boost in their grade. Thus far, they clearly didn’t get enough out of their first-round investments. Grade: C

The deal, which runs through the 2028 season, includes $160 million in guaranteed money, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cardinals officially announced Murray’s five-year extension Thursday but did not disclose terms. The average annual value of Murray’s deal is $46.1 million, which is the second highest in the NFL behind only Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

The San Francisco 49ers are completing the process of moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, giving the quarterback permission to seek a trade from the franchise. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports Garoppolo's agents have permission to seek a trade, but pointed out that teams are unwilling to seriously consider any trade until his shoulder heals.

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program. Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment. “Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” Samuel said.

Former Super Bowl champion cornerback Jason McCourty has been added to NFL Network’s Emmy Award-winning show Good Morning Football. McCourty will make his debut on the show Monday, July 25, along with recently announced host Jamie Erdahl. The pair join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva on the show, locking in the new permanent cast of Good Morning Football which airs Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. ET live from New York City on NFL Network.

