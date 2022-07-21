Madden 23 ratings for DL and CB: Is Dexter Lawrence underrated?

We are on day four of Madden 23 rating week. We are in the home stretch with the final player ratings and team overalls releasing tomorrow! Today though is all about defense with the interior defensive line and cornerbacks. Ratings have been as expected so far but is it possible that a few players may be underrated now for the New York Giants?

We will start with the defensive line where this position group was viewed as having a few good players on the roster. Leonard Williams as expected leads the Giants with an 83 overall. The surprising part may be Dexter Lawerence coming in a hair under 80 at 79 overall. After getting praise this off-season it’s a little surprising seeing him under the 80 mark. There is no other player on the interior above a 70 overall so it’s a very thin group.

Moving over to the cornerback room and as expected it’s a thin group. Adoree’ Jackson leads the way at 82 overall. Jackson boasts an 89 zone cover and surprisingly low 81 man cover rating. Fans hope he will do better than the 74 catch rating and bring some more passes back the other way. After that Darnay Holmes and Maurice Candy come in at 73 and 72 overall respectively. No other player is over the 70 rating including Giants’ projected CB2 in Aaron Robinson. Former Giant James Bradberry currently sits at an 82 overall.

Friday will conclude our Madden ratings release week and so far it’s not looking good for the Giants roster.