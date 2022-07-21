2022 Giants roster tracker: News, rumors, cuts, trades, more

The New York Giants have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to set their initial 53-man roster. Use our roster tracker to follow all of the reported moves.

Cuts

Aug. 30: The following cuts have been reported:

WR Jaylon Moore (Duggan)

RB Jashaun Corbin (Leonard)

WR Alex Bachman (Ranaan)

CB Darren Evans (Duggan)

OL Jamil Douglas (Ranaan)

WR/KR C.J. Board (Ranaan)

DL Ryder Anderson (Duggan)

OL Garrett McGhin (Duggan)

OLB Quincy Roche (Rapoport)

QB Davis Webb (Ranaan)

DT David Moa (Ranaan)

CB Zyon Gilbert (Duggan)

Aug: 29: The Giants made these moves official on Monday:

OL Josh Rivas

DB Yusuf Corker

K Ryan Santoso

WR Keelan Doss

WR Travis Toivonen

DB Olaijah Griffin

OL Eric Smith

Aug. 26: Andrew Adams released

Veteran safety Andrew Adams has been released. PK Ryan Santoso and WR Travis Toivonen have been signed to help the Giants get through Sunday’s preseason finale.

Aug. 25: TE Tanner Hudson added

In addition, wide receiver Bailey Gunther failed a physical and was waived.

Aug. 24: Giants roster moves: Trio of players claimed off waivers

Cornerback Harrison Hand is in. Tight end Jordan Akins is out.

Aug. 24: Collin Johnson out for season

Wide receiver Collin Johnson tore his Achilles tendon at practice on Wednesday and will be lost for the season. The Giants claimed wide receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Aug. 24: Sterling Shepard off PUP

It has been just a shade over eight months since the veteran wide receiver tore his Achilles tendon.

August 22: Darrian Beavers tears ACL; Kayvon Thibodeaux to miss a few weeks

No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss a few weeks after suffering a sprained ACL in the Week 2 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in that same game.

August 19: Giants shore up OL

In need of offensive line depth due to injuries, the Giants have brought back rookie guard Josh Rivas and signed free agent center Chris Owens. Defensive tackle Chris Hinton was waived and wide receiver Robert Foster was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. [Full story]

August 16: Giants reach 85-man limit

The Giants claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers from the Buffalo Bills. The cut guard Josh Rivas, cornerback Michael Jacquet, safety Jarrod Wilson, tight end Jeremiah Hall, cornerback Gavin Heslop and wide receiver Austin Proehl (waived/injured) to reach the 85-man roster limit.

Aug. 14: Azeez Ojulari activated

Edge defender Azeez Ojulari was activated from the Non-Football Injury list and practiced for the first time on Sunday. The Giants also announced that guard Josh Rivas and cornerback Michael Jacquet III were waived, and the contract of safety Jarrod Wilson was terminated.

Aug. 8: Eric Smith a Giant again

The Giants made the signing of Eric Smith and the release of Matt Gono official.

August 6: McKethan to IR

Rookie guard Marcus McKethan has been placed on IR with a torn ACL.

August 5: Giants add an offensive tackle

The Giants have signed offensive tackle and waived Niko Lalos. The Giants also waived defensive back Jarren Williams, who was waived/injured and defaulted to the team’s injured reserve list earlier in the week.

August 4: Giants add a safety

The Giants have claimed DB Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Browns. He takes the roster spot vacated by offensive tackle Matt Gono.

August 3: Matt Gono leaves team

The Giants have placed offensive tackle Matt Gono on the reserve/left squad list.

August 1: Jarren Williams waived/injured

The Giants have waived/injured safety Jarren Williams and added veteran safety Jarrod Wilson.

August 1: Dane Belton suffers broken collarbone

The fourth-round pick, a safety out of Iowa, could be sidelined until midseason.

July 28: Justin Hilliard waived

The Giants swapped linebackers on Thursday. Justin Hilliard was waived and Austin Calitro was signed. An undrafted free agent out of Villanova, Calitro has played in 47 games with nine starts over a four-year career that has included time with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

July 27: Offensive tackle swap

The Giants waived OT Kamaal Seymour, who was just signed on Tuesday, and signed OT Garrett McGhin. McGhin, 6-6, 320 pounds, has been with the Buffalo Bills twice, the Carolina Panthers (two games played in 2019) and the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2019. He played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL this spring.

July 27: Daniel Bellinger activated off PUP

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger has passed his physical and been activated from the PUP list in time for the first practice of training camp.

July 26: Andrew Adams among four players added

The Giants announced the signings of safety Andrew Adams, defensive tackle Nick Williams, wide receiver Marcus Kemp and offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour. Defensive tackle Jabari Elli, wide receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Henry Black and cornerback Maurice Canady were let go.

July 22: OT Korey Cunningham cut, CB Gavin Heslop signed

The Giants on Friday terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury. Signed to take his spot on the 90-man roster was cornerback Gavin Heslop, who played three games last season for the Seattle Seahawks. [Full story]

July 21: TE Daniel Bellinger placed on PUP

The Giants announced on Thursday that the rookie tight end, selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a quad injury. [Full story]