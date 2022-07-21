Giants roster move: Daniel Bellinger placed on PUP list

The New York Giants have placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a quad injury. That means Bellinger will not be on the field when training camp opens next week.

Rookies reported to training camp on July 19, and the complete squad will report on Tuesday, July 26. The first practice will be Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, had an impressive spring while working almost exclusively with the first-team offense.

No word on how Bellinger sustained the injury. Bellinger can be activated from PUP at any point between now and the beginning of the season.

Bellinger is expected to be a key part of the Giants’ revamped tight end position. The Giants lost Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith from last year’s team. They drafted Bellinger, signed veteran free agents Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins and Chris Myarick, and have undrafted free agents Austin Allen, Jeremiah Hall and Andre Miller competing for roster spots.

Bellinger is likely not the last player to be placed on PUP. Rehabbing offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart are obvious PUP candidates. Players on the PUP list count against the 90-man roster.