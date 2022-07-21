Giants news, 7/21: The story behind the Giants Legacy jerseys

Good morning, New York Giants (+2) fans!

The classic blues are back. The New York Giants announced on Wednesday that they will bring back their classic blue uniforms from the 1980 and ‘90s for a pair of legacy’ games this season. The classic blues, including the throwback helmet with ‘GIANTS’ on it, will be worn Oct. 2 vs. the Chicago Bears and Dec. 4 vs. Washington at MetLife Stadium. The uniforms were worn from 1980-1999. The uniform will feature a ‘Once a Giant, Always a Giant’ inscription on the collar.

One of the discoverable elements of the classic jersey. The “Heritage Neckline.” #Giants Legacy needed to be on display every time a player or fan puts on this jersey. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/RnKAkIGdRe — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) July 20, 2022

The classic blue uniform with navy helmets is just one component of the Legacy Games. MetLife Stadium will be retrofitted to the ‘80s and ‘90s down to the end zones and in-game activations.

“We’re going to try to take you back in time,” said Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli. “Everything that’s done around those games is going to be thematically tied to that history. So, when you walk in the building and you see the end zones [painted like the ones in Super Bowl XXI], you’ll remember them. When you walk in and you see the graphics on the walls, you’ll understand what we’re doing. When you hear the music that’s being played, the video graphics that go up, and you see how we integrate alumni and the merchandise that we tie in and the giveaway that we’re doing at the games, which is a retro pennant, all that stuff is connected to that part of our history. If you’re a longtime Giants fan and you have fond memories of that window and those two Super Bowls, you’re going to want to be here.”

SI's Brandon Olsen goe es with Kenny Golladay as being the barometer for New York's success this year.

"Was production an issue? Yes. Was quarterback play an issue? Yes. Were those the biggest issues? No, the biggest issue lies with the 2021 coaching staff asking Golladay to be used in a way that doesn’t benefit his play style," Olsen writes. "Under the new offense, Golladay should see a higher-volume version of how the Bills used Gabriel Davis last season, with fewer behind the line of scrimmage passes and more deep passes. Golladay has proven he can be a teams top wide receiver when used properly, and with Daboll and Mike Kafka at the helm, poor usage will not be a concern."

The New York Giants quarterback has the opportunity to establish himself as a franchise quarterback. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo thinks there’s a possibility that he will do just that. On Tuesday, he discussed Jones’ future on Good Morning Football:

“I think he will thrive, I think he will ascend ... I think he’s going to play better ... I believe that Daniel Jones, under Brian Daboll, with a better offensive line, and a better situation this year, is going to cement his status as the Giants starter in 2023.”

The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert Nate Tice offers that if Kayvon Thibodeaux can stay healthy in his first year with the New York Giants, he’s set up for some prime pass rushing attempts as he becomes more consistent and hones in on the splash plays he produced at Oregon. Working with respected veteran coach Andre Patterson and a beefier defensive front featuring Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, Thibodeaux will be allowed to pin his ears back in pass rushing situations and continue to develop his intriguing skillset.

In the Giants’ ideal world, this answer will be quarterback Daniel Jones but Dan Duggan is not convinced the sixth pick in the 2019 draft is suddenly going to morph into a franchise quarterback in his fourth season.

"So I’ll turn to the other side of the ball where third-year safety Xavier McKinney is knocking on the door of becoming a Pro Bowler," writes Duggan. "The Giants need McKinney to emerge as the leader of an unproven secondary, and the 2020 second-round pick has shown signs that he’s up to the task. This should be his breakout season."

Why the Giants might have reason to believe in their O-line | New York Post

After years of being disappointed by an offensive line that has held more promise than production, the Giants and their fans may finally have a group to believe in.

Around the league

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Peters said he’s been staying in shape and waiting for a team to come calling. And he’s not just looking to join a club that’s contending for a Super Bowl in 2022.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

On top of the scuttlebutt that he could make his return to coaching in short order, the former Giants assistant coach addressed the possibility and believes he'll find himself back as a head coach in the NFL. "Ultimately, do I think I'll get back in? Sure," Payton told USA TODAY. "There's no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there's a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Garoppolo met in the last few days with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Garoppolo's surgery, and his shoulder is progressing well. Rapoport added that by being fully cleared, Garoppolo is expected to be able to make a full range of throws.

In case you missed it

