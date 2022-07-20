Twitter reaction to the throwback Giants’ jerseys making a comeback

We got some exciting news today that the New York Giants were bringing back the classic 1980s-’90s uniform. The Giants released a video collaboration with the current face of the franchise Saquon Barkley and franchise icon Lawerence Taylor. This has been a fan request for some time so it didnt take long for twitter to blow up with both fan and alumni reaction.

First we will touch base with the voice of the fan. Most of them show the level of enthusiasm we would expect with the news.

Excuse me what pic.twitter.com/ODa2BGMUO5 — Griffin Kotarek (@griffinkotarek) July 20, 2022

Can’t Wait For these Fire Uniforms! https://t.co/36Ghu7HE74 — Sam Prince (@samtheprince14) July 20, 2022

This does things to me I can’t explain https://t.co/BWokeKkfsk — GMEN (NYG 0-0) (@NYGpride26) July 20, 2022

It’s not just Giants fans either! Fans from other teams showed love to the throwbacks.

As a Steelers fan these are awesome. These uniforms and helmets need to be permanent along with these white ones pic.twitter.com/4c0bZQWw6F — Yinzer Barry (@YinzerBarry) July 20, 2022

It’s like all of my dreams are coming true. Now we need the Eagles, Patriots, and Buccaneers to get on board. #NFLTwitter https://t.co/FlC6eJcVr3 — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) July 20, 2022

Love that the Giants are using retro end zones when wearing their throwback uniforms this season. pic.twitter.com/CiqtRWoinH — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) July 20, 2022

Those in the media also can’t help but love the Giant’s bringing back this uniform.

Between us, I love them. Just don’t mention anything to my family — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe) July 20, 2022

The @Giants will be wearing their 80s-90s jerseys for two games this season pic.twitter.com/n1gssVqUgU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2022

Not only the #Giants bringing back their 80s-90s blue home uniforms, but they are also bringing back the red end zones as well.



Excellent choice. pic.twitter.com/lhsfZNEFjO — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 20, 2022

Giants greats are hyped to see the jerseys make their long awaited return taking to social media to show their support in the uniforms that they helped make special.

You know you’ve missed them…

So jazzed to have the Classic Big Blue uniform back ✊

GO @Giants!! pic.twitter.com/w5peTJcGyf — Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) July 20, 2022

Excited to see the @Giants bringing back the classic blue uniform and helmet!!!!! It brings back great memories. Now let’s get back to work and make some more!!! #OnceAGiantAlwaysAGiant https://t.co/eJf4TDCqnP pic.twitter.com/XIU4ZLGH6t — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 20, 2022

THEY'RE BAAAAAACK!! I

I am *SUPER* excited that @Giants are wearing this uni this season. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/C9aV5mV3PS — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) July 20, 2022

Unfortunately for Eli Manning he never got to wear one of these. Hopefully the Giants get a jersey over to him ASAP!