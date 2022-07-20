Twitter reaction to the throwback Giants’ jerseys making a comeback

We got some exciting news today that the New York Giants were bringing back the classic 1980s-’90s uniform. The Giants released a video collaboration with the current face of the franchise Saquon Barkley and franchise icon Lawerence Taylor. This has been a fan request for some time so it didnt take long for twitter to blow up with both fan and alumni reaction.
First we will touch base with the voice of the fan. Most of them show the level of enthusiasm we would expect with the news.
Excuse me what pic.twitter.com/ODa2BGMUO5— Griffin Kotarek (@griffinkotarek) July 20, 2022
Can’t Wait For these Fire Uniforms! https://t.co/36Ghu7HE74— Sam Prince (@samtheprince14) July 20, 2022
This does things to me I can’t explain https://t.co/BWokeKkfsk— GMEN (NYG 0-0) (@NYGpride26) July 20, 2022
It’s not just Giants fans either! Fans from other teams showed love to the throwbacks.
As a Steelers fan these are awesome. These uniforms and helmets need to be permanent along with these white ones pic.twitter.com/4c0bZQWw6F— Yinzer Barry (@YinzerBarry) July 20, 2022
It’s like all of my dreams are coming true. Now we need the Eagles, Patriots, and Buccaneers to get on board. #NFLTwitter https://t.co/FlC6eJcVr3— Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) July 20, 2022
Love that the Giants are using retro end zones when wearing their throwback uniforms this season. pic.twitter.com/CiqtRWoinH— FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) July 20, 2022
Those in the media also can’t help but love the Giant’s bringing back this uniform.
Between us, I love them. Just don’t mention anything to my family— Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe) July 20, 2022
The @Giants will be wearing their 80s-90s jerseys for two games this season pic.twitter.com/n1gssVqUgU— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2022
Not only the #Giants bringing back their 80s-90s blue home uniforms, but they are also bringing back the red end zones as well.— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 20, 2022
Excellent choice. pic.twitter.com/lhsfZNEFjO
Giants greats are hyped to see the jerseys make their long awaited return taking to social media to show their support in the uniforms that they helped make special.
Glad to have the classic uniform back! @Giants #giants #classicuniform pic.twitter.com/vAarKd3IZl— Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) July 20, 2022
You know you’ve missed them…— Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) July 20, 2022
So jazzed to have the Classic Big Blue uniform back ✊
GO @Giants!! pic.twitter.com/w5peTJcGyf
Excited to see the @Giants bringing back the classic blue uniform and helmet!!!!! It brings back great memories. Now let’s get back to work and make some more!!! #OnceAGiantAlwaysAGiant https://t.co/eJf4TDCqnP pic.twitter.com/XIU4ZLGH6t— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 20, 2022
THEY'RE BAAAAAACK!! I— Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) July 20, 2022
I am *SUPER* excited that @Giants are wearing this uni this season. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/C9aV5mV3PS
Unfortunately for Eli Manning he never got to wear one of these. Hopefully the Giants get a jersey over to him ASAP!
I’m a little jealous I didn’t get to wear these. https://t.co/cUM0ZlASsT— Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 20, 2022
