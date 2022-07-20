Giants news, 7/20: Chris Canty — Saquon Barkley among most overrated NFL players

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

ESPN’s Chris Canty, who helped the Giants win a Super Bowl over the Patriots, hasn’t hesitated in blasting Barkley. Canty dropped his list of the five most overrated players in the NFL right now. He included Barkley on his list, along with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack and Chargers defensive back Derwin James.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted Monday that he would have been more aggressive in free agency if he had the financial resources available to do so.

“Could we have done better? Yeah, if we had $40 million in cap space, yeah,” Schoen said. “With what we had, I think we executed a plan. We were able to upgrade the roster with the resources we had.”

Schoen entered his first free agency saying he would have to take a “very calculated” approach to adding to the roster. Aside from starting guard Mark Glowinski (three years, $18.3 million) and backup quarterback Tyrod Tyrod (two years, $11 million) Schoen signed a plethora of players to one-year minimum or veteran salary benefit contracts, generally referred to as “prove it” deals.

Boomer and Gio believe the Giants GM was taking a clear shot at his predecessor when he talked about the lack of cap space this past year.

“Yeah, he’s taking like five different shots at Dave Gettleman, without question,” Boomer said. “He’s also trying to keep expectations to a minimum. He’s saying ‘Look, we got here, we had a cap situation … and of course I got a better coach.’” Gio added, “He did a good job of not going straight at Gettleman … but this has got to be like a three-year plan. They have so much work to do.”

The specifics of the second round deal for WR Wan’Dale Robinson

New York Giants second-round draft pick Wan'Dale Robinson $8.185 million rookie deal has $3.132 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed 2022, 2023, and 60.49 percent of third year fully guaranteed, up from 0 percent previous year at slot — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 19, 2022

CBSSports.com takes a look at the NFC East. There three questions Cody Benjamin wants answers to are: What does Daniel Jones have to do to stick around beyond 2022; what is expected of Brian Daboll this season; and who is expected to defend the pass.

The over/under number for the Giants at Draft Kings is 7 wins. The New York Giants will be better this fall under the direction of new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They couldn't get much worse than what they experienced under Joe Judge. Their 10 wins over the past two seasons tied for the fifth-worst record during that stretch. It's unclear how much that improvement will translate to the win column, though. A promising campaign is forthcoming. A full turnaround might be too much to ask at this juncture, though. Prediction: Under

Dallas Robinson includes the Giants as one of the 19 NFL teams that would probably not target Garoppolo even if he were available on the free agent market.

“The majority of those clubs — the Jets, Dolphins, Bills, Colts, Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, and Saints — already have an established backup quarterback and thus wouldn’t require Garoppolo’s services,” wrote Robinson.

Judge Valerie Caproni issued an order on Monday delaying the upcoming July 22 deadline for Flores, Ray Horton, and Steve Wilks to respond to the NFL’s formal effort to force the case to arbitration in the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court. The delay comes from the pending effort by Flores et al. to get information from the league regarding the arbitration process, including sworn testimony of Commissioner Roger Goodell and information regarding his compensation, since he serves as the decision-maker for claims brought against those who employ and pay him.

Las Vegas led the NFL in ticket revenue with $119 million for the 2021 season, according to Sportico.com. The Raiders actually didn’t draw particularly big crowds last season: They ranked 25th in the NFL in tickets sold, and they had a high no-show rate. But the Raiders had by far the most expensive tickets in the NFL, so even without selling many tickets they were able to lead the NFL in ticket revenue. At the other end of the spectrum, the Lions ranked dead last in ticket revenue, with $51 million. After decades of losing on the field, Lions fans are increasingly deciding that it’s just not worth the it to buy tickets at Ford Field.

Stars from the 2021 NFL Draft are heading into camp looking to build off average rookie seasons, from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore and more. Not on the list? Giant WR Kadarius Toney

Arizona center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from the Cardinals during mandatory minicamp and had an uncertain status for the 2022 season, informed the team he's returning and will play this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

“On May 2, 2022, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension came after producing a positive test result for a ‘prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result,'” the union said in a statement. “This reporting was incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic or masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute, or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test. Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test result for a prohibited substance.”

FIRST LOOK



The Panthers all-black uniform combo complete with a new black helmet



: @Panthers | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/yjnBI4qZTZ — Panthers Uniform Tracker (@PanthersUnis) July 19, 2022

"He could be this year's Zach Wilson." We asked NFL scouts to give us names of prospects who could make the leap into Round 1 next year. They offered six to watch on Saturdays.

