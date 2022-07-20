New York Giants 2022 roster rankings: Nos. 30-21

We have reached players No. 30-21 in our rankings of the New York Giants’ 90-man roster. We are now discussing players who should have key roles, in many cases starting ones, for the 2022 Giants.

Let’s discuss a few of the players in this group.

How heavily the Giants end up relying on rookies Joshua Ezeudu (No. 29), Cor’Dale Fott (No. 27) and Daniel Bellinger (No. 22) is going to be interesting to watch. Entering training camp, Bellinger looks as if he could be the starting tight end, Flott might challenge Darnay Holmes (No. 24) for slot cornerback duties, and Ezeudu looks as if he will begin as a reserve at perhaps both guard and tackle.

I have backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor at No. 23. I feel like that might be too high, but it is where I have him for now.

There are players like Tae Crowder in this group who could fall dramatically based upon the role they end up playing in 2022.

Click on the ‘Profile’ link next to each player’s name to read their 90-man roster profiles, if you have not done so already. Or, should you just need a refresher.

Giants roster rankings

30. Justin Ellis, DL [Profile]

29. Joshua Ezeudu, OL [Profile]

28. Quincy Roche, Edge [Profile]

27. Cor’Dale Flott, CB [Profile]

26. Matt Breida, RB [Profile]

25. Tae Crowder, LB [Profile]

24. Darnay Holmes, CB [Profile]

23. Tyrod Taylor, QB [Profile]

22. Daniel Bellinger, TE [Profile]

21. Shane Lemieux, G [Profile]