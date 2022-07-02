Giants news, 7/2: Chris Mara out of personnel department, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Chris Mara has new role

The sharp eye of Giants fans NYGfaninCLT (@clt_ny) caught this first, but Chris Mara is no longer listed on the team’s official website as part of the Giants’ player personnel department.

Mara, part of the family that shares ownership of the franchise with the Tisch family, has done two stints in the team’s personnel department. His latest stint began in 21003, and he had held the title Senior Vice President of Player Personnel since 2011. Until this week’s change.

Mara is now listed only in the ownership section on the team’s website.

Tim McDonnell is the top name in personnel, with the title Director of Player Personnel. Chris Rossetti, hired this offseason by GM Joe Schoen, is Director of Pro Scouting. Dennis Hickey, former Miami Dolphins GM and most recently a senior college scout for the Buffalo Bills, is Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Schoen has removed several people from the front office, including former co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz, college scouting director Chris Pettit, senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld, and pro scout/systems analyst Matt Schauger.

More headlines

This one is about center Jon Feliciano, who will be the full-time starter at center for the first time in his career.

We aren’t the only ones who do film studies of Giants’ players.

Around the league

An autopsy revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

By PFT’s calculations, a ruling could come right around the time training camps are scheduled to open.

Last year, the Eagles surprisingly earned a wild-card berth. Are they now primed to take the NFC East from Dallas? Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the topic Thursday. Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East? Emmanuel Acho ponders whether Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will soar to the top of the division in 2022. “I think the Philadelphia Eagles can absolutely win the NFC East,” Acho said. “But you have to go take it from the Cowboys. The Cowboys, as illegitimate as they are from being Super Bowl contenders, are incredibly legitimate as NFC East contenders. I believe if you want something in that division, you have to go get it in that division.”

“Right now, I think it’s reasonable to say the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the two or three favorites in the NFC to go to the [Super Bowl],” [Bucky] Brooks said.

