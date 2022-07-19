Madden 23 reveal week: Where does Kayvon Thibodeaux stack up?

It’s day two of Madden reveal week! Monday we got a look at the New York Giants’ pass catchers and today we get a look at the other side of the ball. Madden released their launch ratings for edge rushers and middle linebackers and the release shows the Giants have some growth to do.

Blake Martinez is the best of the bunch at 78 overall. The tackle machine boasts an 85 tackle rating with an 80-speed rating. This position group is lackluster at launch overall with no single player cracking the 80 ratings.

The young pass-rushing tandem comes in at the same overall rating. Both Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux come in at 75 overall. They both have the same speed rating at 86 and both are above 90 acceleration so they are quick to get after the quarterback.

Comparing the top three pass rushers from the class Kayvon Thibodeaux was the lowest-rated of the group. Aiden Hutchinson lead the way at 77 overall, while Travon Walker followed up with a 76 overall ranking. While it may be a little disappointing to see Thibodeaux lower than Walker even though there was more production out of Thibodeaux in college, there will be plenty of roster updates in the upcoming season for the Oregon standout to pass the number one overall pick. Below is a more detailed breakdown of all three rankings.

Comparing the top 3 pass rushers from this draft class #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/7V4TdPnNQH — Michael “Muggsy” Parra (@MuggsyParra) July 19, 2022

Overall there is plenty of room for this young group to grow in the rankings list. Comparing them to the top pass rushers in the game there is a long way to go. At the end of the day as long as the young duo ends the season with a better rating than where they are now then it will be a successful step in the right direction for the foundation of the team.