Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

NFC NORTH
2022 Roster Predictions: Seven wideouts stick on the opening 53
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
In the end, APC couldn’t quite bring ourselves to part with Amari Rodgers just yet.
2021 Detroit Lions played their rookies more than any other NFL team
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
In 2021, the Detroit Lions had over 1,000 more rookie snaps than 30 other NFL teams.
Bears trade for former Patriots first-round pick WR N’Keal Harry
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The former first-round pick gets a change of scenery in Chicago.
Leber: Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins didn’t like each other very much
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
With Training Camp starting just a week from today and there not being a hell of a lot else to talk about, we got some revelations about the Minnesota Vikings today from former Vikings’ linebacker and current sideline reporter Ben Leber.
NFC SOUTH
Sports betting analysts react to the Saints’ over/under eight win total
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
“For (the win total) to be only eight is laughable” says one analyst.
NFL should lessen suspension for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The punishment never fit the crime, but don’t hold your breath on a reversal.
Top 5 reasons I’m excited about the Panthers 2022 season
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The preseason musings of an eternal Panthers homer.
Report: Buccaneers Interested in Veteran Tight End
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Could Kyle Rudolph be on his way to Tampa?
NFC WEST
Has John Lynch done enough to be recognized as a top-5 GM?
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
The roster has talent everywhere
Steve Keim’s Roster Approach Must Change
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Arizona Cardinals roster’s biggest issues have not been fixed.
Years of bad drafts caught up to John Schneider’s reputation in latest rankings
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Years of unremarkable drafts have caught up to Schneider it seems. At least, that’s what I would have expected, but it was not at all the focus of this piece.
Van Jefferson named Rams’ best-kept secret for 2022
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Third-year receiver expected to be very productive this season behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. (Joseph’s comment: I don’t believe he’s a secret at all.)
AFC EAST
Could Sean Payton be in play for Dolphins in 2023?
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
The average career for a Miami Dolphins head coach is 84.3 games (not including interim head coaches). The average career for a Miami Dolphins head coach not named Don Shula is 50.1 games. This offseason, the Dolphins replaced Brian Flores after three years, hiring Mike McDaniel to take over the helm of the franchise.
Tyquan Thornton, and a brief history of skinny NFL wide receivers
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
After everyone has spent months freaking out about whether 2nd-rounder Tyquan Thornton can succeed in the NFL, let’s look at a few guys that did.
New York Jets and the Waiver Wire
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Who can the Jets expect to find after final cuts?
Buffalo Bills rookies report to training camp Monday
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
The Bills are back at St. John Fisher, at least some of them.
AFC NORTH
J.K. Dobbins responds to report about not being ready for Week 1
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
While speaking on NFL Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is not expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season.
Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer announces his retirement from the NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Switzer ends his NFL career with 41 games played, 25 of which were with the Steelers.
Ja’Marr Chase a top-50 NFL player at Pro Football Focus
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
You love to see it.
Mitchell Schwartz announces his retirement
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Right tackle spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns as one of the best draft picks by former GM Tom Heckert.
AFC SOUTH
Texans Release Statement Following Deshaun Watson Settlements
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
According to attorney Tony Buzbee, 30 women who made claims or were planning to make claims with the Houston Texans have settled with the organization.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill doesn’t crack ESPN’s positional rankings
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help them stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive lineman. They just revealed their defensive tackle rankings, with Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill did NOT make the list.
Pederson’s changes already noticed
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
The Jacksonville Jaguars under Urban Meyer quickly became a disorganized mess. Long story short, Meyer was fired mid-season his first year as an NFL coach and the team ended up with the No. 1 overall pick again. When the team hired former Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Peterson, it felt like a breath of fresh air.
Colts Jonathan Taylor Surprisingly Ranked Just the NFL’s 2nd Best Running Back by ESPN
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the league’s 2nd best running back via a poll of more than fifty voters (including league execs, coaches, and players)—trailing only the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry.
AFC WEST
Mike Shanahan deserves his place in the Hall of Fame
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
A lot of focus is on Randy Gradishar (rightfully) but let’s not forget about Shanahan getting his rightful look.
Allen, Williams fall outside top 10 wideouts while Rashawn Slater earns massive respect from league execs
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
While the veterans are worthy of praise, the second-year stud earned everything he’s gotten since being drafted a year ago.
Holder’s Handful: Kenyan Drake interview
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
RB says should be ready for Week 1
Arrowheadlines: An interior lineman is the Chiefs’ ‘best-kept secret’
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
It didn’t take Creed Humphrey long to make his way into the starting lineup for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6’5”, 309-pounder from Oklahoma wound up starting all 17 games as a rookie, allowing just a single sack in almost 1,200 snaps.
