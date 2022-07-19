Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites. We’ll also provide the author’s sub-heading or a sentence from the article that describes the piece.

Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:

NFC NORTH

In the end, APC couldn’t quite bring ourselves to part with Amari Rodgers just yet.

In 2021, the Detroit Lions had over 1,000 more rookie snaps than 30 other NFL teams.

The former first-round pick gets a change of scenery in Chicago.

With Training Camp starting just a week from today and there not being a hell of a lot else to talk about, we got some revelations about the Minnesota Vikings today from former Vikings’ linebacker and current sideline reporter Ben Leber.

NFC SOUTH

“For (the win total) to be only eight is laughable” says one analyst.

The punishment never fit the crime, but don’t hold your breath on a reversal.

The preseason musings of an eternal Panthers homer.

Could Kyle Rudolph be on his way to Tampa?

NFC WEST

The roster has talent everywhere

The Arizona Cardinals roster’s biggest issues have not been fixed.

Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Years of unremarkable drafts have caught up to Schneider it seems. At least, that’s what I would have expected, but it was not at all the focus of this piece.

Third-year receiver expected to be very productive this season behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. (Joseph’s comment: I don’t believe he’s a secret at all.)

AFC EAST

The average career for a Miami Dolphins head coach is 84.3 games (not including interim head coaches). The average career for a Miami Dolphins head coach not named Don Shula is 50.1 games. This offseason, the Dolphins replaced Brian Flores after three years, hiring Mike McDaniel to take over the helm of the franchise.

After everyone has spent months freaking out about whether 2nd-rounder Tyquan Thornton can succeed in the NFL, let’s look at a few guys that did.

Who can the Jets expect to find after final cuts?

The Bills are back at St. John Fisher, at least some of them.

AFC NORTH

While speaking on NFL Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is not expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Switzer ends his NFL career with 41 games played, 25 of which were with the Steelers.

You love to see it.

Right tackle spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns as one of the best draft picks by former GM Tom Heckert.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

According to attorney Tony Buzbee, 30 women who made claims or were planning to make claims with the Houston Texans have settled with the organization.

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help them stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive lineman. They just revealed their defensive tackle rankings, with Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill did NOT make the list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars under Urban Meyer quickly became a disorganized mess. Long story short, Meyer was fired mid-season his first year as an NFL coach and the team ended up with the No. 1 overall pick again. When the team hired former Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Peterson, it felt like a breath of fresh air.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the league’s 2nd best running back via a poll of more than fifty voters (including league execs, coaches, and players)—trailing only the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry.

AFC WEST

A lot of focus is on Randy Gradishar (rightfully) but let’s not forget about Shanahan getting his rightful look.

While the veterans are worthy of praise, the second-year stud earned everything he’s gotten since being drafted a year ago.

RB says should be ready for Week 1

It didn’t take Creed Humphrey long to make his way into the starting lineup for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6’5”, 309-pounder from Oklahoma wound up starting all 17 games as a rookie, allowing just a single sack in almost 1,200 snaps.