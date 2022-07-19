Giants news, 7/19: Giants rookie camp opens Tuesday; last two draft picks are signed

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

As rookie camp starts today, the New York Giants have wrapped up getting their 11-man 2022 rookie class under contract. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round pick Dane Belton have agreed to terms and their deals. Rookies report to camp on Tuesday, July 19, one week before the official start of training camp.

BR’s Kristopher Knox lists RB Gary Brightwell, WR Darius Slayton and DL Jihad Ward as three players who must truly shine in training camp to make the final cut, examining both why they face long odds and how they could help New York this season if they manage to stick.

Azeez Ojulari is giving back to his hometown that helped him get to where he is today. Ojulari recently hosted a youth football camp in Marietta, Georgia, where he attended high school. The Azeez Ojulari Elite Football Camp, which was also run by Azeez's younger brother B.J., a defensive end at LSU, was hosted for kids ages 7-12.

"It's my hometown, and it's a chance to give back to the kids. This is where I started, and it's all about helping them get better," Ojulari told the Marietta Daily Journal.

“It’s definitely humbling to know I’m from little old Wake Forest, North Carolina and now I’m in the Big Apple,” laughed Lawrence after at a recent Wake Forest High School football practice. “So to come back here and become level and remember where I came from....Before I quit playing my goal is to become legendary, to leave an imprint on the game that nobody else has left. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Eli Manning was on hand for Cam Smith’s win at the 150th Open

Not a bad view from the Rusacks Hotel. pic.twitter.com/q8Yg2rE0xm — Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 15, 2022

So the Giants are listed in the “A case can be made for” category at linebacker. The key players they list are Lawrence Taylor (HOF), Harry Carson (HOF), Brad Van Pelt, and Jessie Armstead. But how do you make this list and not have CARL BANKS on it!!!!!!! Just a terrible job by the folks at 33rd.

‘My Wish’: Sam Prince makes NFL draft dream a reality

The Draft Network has Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr. as the top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft. He is followed by IDL Jalen Carter of Georgia, Edge Myles Murphy of Clemson, RB Bijan Robinson of Texas and CB Kelee Ringo of Georgia to round out the top five.

Around the League

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp July 18, kicking off a week and a half of report dates until all veterans join camps in just over a week.

Madden NFL 23 ratings are out, and we have the top 10 at wide receiver and tight end. WR Davante Adams of the Raiders had a 99, top among his cohort, followed by Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, and Stefon Diggs. For TEs, the Chiefs Travis Kelce is the leader with a 98. [Ratings for Giants receivers]

The Dallas Cowboys are valued at a staggering $7 billion despite a losing culture and a penchant for off-field scandal. America’s Team will report to training camp next week in Oxnard, CA, to begin preparations for the 2022 season, 27 years since their last Super Bowl-winning campaign. Dallas have posted a 4-11 playoff record since then and have not advanced beyond the second round of the postseason. Is the world’s richest sports team really all hat and no cattle?

All protocols were suspended in March. No protocols have been put back in place. If there were going to be any standard procedures for camp, they’d presumably be in place before the first camps open. For now, the teams will reconvene without the rules and regulations that complicated the past two seasons. There will be no testing. There will be no mandatory absence in the event of testing positive. There will be no distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports coaches were not happy with his conditioning, and weighed in at nearly 260 pounds. "Coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement, when he didn't participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds]," Stroud said of Fournette on the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast. "And that's not a good sign for a guy that you've just spent a three-year contract on."

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube