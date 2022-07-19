New York Giants 2022 roster rankings: Nos. 40-31

We have reached players No. 40-31 in our rankings of the New York Giants’ 90-man roster. We have reached a group of what I believe are ‘likely to make the roster’ players.

Let’s discuss a few of the players in this group.

Yes, I have wide receivers Richie James and C.J. Board making the roster over Darius Slayton — a player we have discussed a lot. Coming off an excellent spring, I feel stronger about James’ chances than Board’s. Why Board over Slayton when Slayton has obviously been more productive as a receiver? Because we are talking about wide receiver five or six on the roster if everyone is healthy and Board is both far less expensive and a far more valuable special teams player than Slayton. It really is that simple.

Four rookies — safety Dane Belton, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, and linebackers Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers — are in this group. The big question is what will their roles be?

Long snapper Casey Kreiter and punter Jamie Gillan are in this group. Last time I checked, a team needed to carry players at those positions.

I have both Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward in this group, with Ward (31) vs. Smith’s 40. We will see how big a role both guys play for Wink Martindale.

Click on the ‘Profile’ link next to each player’s name to read their 90-man roster profiles, if you have not done so already. Or, should you just need a refresher.

40. Elerson Smith, Edge [Profile]

39. Jamie Gillan, P [Profile]

38. Casey Kreiter, LS [Profile]

37. Darrian Beavers, ILB [Profile]

36. D.J. Davidson, DT [Profile]

35. Dane Belton, S [Profile]

34. Micah McFadden, ILB [Profile]

33. C.J. Board, WR [Profile]

32. Richie James, WR [Profile]

31. Jihad Ward, Edge [Profile]