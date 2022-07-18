Giants’ Madden 23 pass catcher ratings revealed

EA Sports revealed its Madden 23 player ratings for the wide receiver and tight end positions on Monday. Madden rating week has been a highly-anticipated tradition where fans and players react to scores players receive.

Coming off a down year the rating team was unkind to the New York Giants. The top wide receiver on the roster, according to Madden, is Sterling Shepard. Coming in as the eighth -ranked pass catcher in the NFC East at 82 overall and the highest catch rating on the Giants at 89.

Kenny Golladay comes in at wide receiver two at 81 overall. It is surprising to see the big-money receiver being the second best on the team but it’s hard to argue after hauling in no touchdowns last season.

Young receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson come in at 79 and 72 overall respectively. Fan favorite Daniel Bellinger is starting the year at 66 overall with plenty of room to improve throughout the year. On the bubble, Darius Slayton comes in at 77 overall.

Ratings for the New York giants pass catchers for #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/byw8qy26EU — Michael “Muggsy” Parra (@MuggsyParra) July 18, 2022

While the Giants may not have a top-flight receiver in the division they do have spots 8-10 covered. The Commanders have the top receiver with Terry McLaurin at 91 overall. The Eagles and the Giants each have three players in the top 10 as well with the Eagles unsurprisingly having the best group in the division. Below are some of the top-rated receivers around the NFL.

The top 32 leaked WRs in Madden 23 Did they get this right?



Leaks by: @Madden23Leaks pic.twitter.com/HSfAeddNiP — All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) May 28, 2022

At the end of the day, there is plenty of room for growth throughout the season. While the Giants are starting at the low end of the ratings it’s where they finish that will matter most.