Giants agree to terms with rookies Wan’Dale Robinson, Dane Belton

On the eve of rookies reporting for training camp, the New York Giants have wrapped up getting their 11-man 2022 rookie class under contract. Ian Rapaport reported Monday that second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round pick Dane Belton have agreed to terms and their deals “should be finalized” before training camp officially begins on July 26.

The holdup for both players was likely the amount of money that would be guaranteed in their four-year rookie deals. While salaries are slotted in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, guarantees and some contract language can be negotiated.

Robinson, selected 43rd overall, will have a four-year deal worth $8.948 million, per Over The Cap. Belton, selected 114th overall, will have a four-year deal worth $4.444 million.

Rookies report to camp on Tuesday, July 19, one week before the official start of training camp.

So, GM Joe Schoen now has wrapped up his first draft class. Now, we just need to see how those players perform on the field.